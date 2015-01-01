पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानी का स्टाेरेज:घाेंघई पर बने चेक डेम से रिचार्ज हाेने लगे क्षेत्र के जलस्रोत, 150 एकड़ खेत होंगे सिंचित

सिराली4 घंटे पहले
  • नदी-नालाें का बहता पानी राेकने और भू-जल स्तर बढ़ाने की कवायद

नदी और नालाें का बहता पानी राेकने तथा भू-जल स्तर बढ़ाने के क्षेत्र में सकारात्मक प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। इससे ना केवल जलसंकट दूर हाेगा, किसानाें काे सिंचाई के लिए पानी भी मिलेगा। इसकी शुरुआत तहसील की पीपल्या ग्राम पंचायत से कर दी है। इसका फायदा भी दिखने लगा है।

पीपल्या पंचायत ने मनरेगा के तहत 3-3 लाख रुपए की लागत से 2 चेक डेम तथा 14वें वित्त योजना के तहत 6 लाख की लागत से 1 स्टॉप डेम बनाया है। पंचायत ने घाेंघई पर 1 चेक डेम बना दिया है। अन्य सभी स्टॉप डेम का काम भी जल्द ही पूरा करा दिया जाएगा। सभी का निर्माण घाेंघई पर ही किया जाएगा।

इस साल जहां स्टॉप डेम बने हैं वहां आसपास के कुएं व ट्यूबवेल का जलस्तर बढ़ गया है। इससे किसानों को इस साल जल संकट का सामना नहीं करना पड़ेगा। स्टॉप डेम बनने से क्षेत्र की सैकड़ों एकड़ जमीन सिंचित हाेगी। भू-जल स्तर बढ़ने से कुएं, ट्यूबवेल, तालाब जैसे जलस्रोत रिचार्ज होंगे। भू-जल का स्तर बढ़ाने के लिए प्रशासन की ओर से प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

यह हाेगा फायदा

पंचायत जहां स्टॉप डेम बना रही है वहां से करीब 20 जलस्रोत रिचार्ज होते हैं। इनसे करीब 150 एकड़ जमीन सिंचित होती है। स्टॉप डेम बनने से पहले पूरा पानी बह जाता था। स्टॉप डेम बनने से पीपल्या और काशीपुरा के किसानों की लगभग 150 एकड़ जमीन के जलस्रोत रिचार्ज होंगे।

जिसमें पीपल्या के किसानों की लगभग 75 एकड़ और काशीपुरा की भी लगभग 75 एकड़ जमीन सिंचित होगी। इसका उदाहरण आमाखाल में बना अटल सरोवर जलाशय है। इस जलाशय से क्षेत्र की कई नदियाें और नालों का जल स्तर बढ़ा है। स्टॉप डेम बनने से आज वहां लबालब पानी भरा हुआ है। इससे किसान खुश हैं।

1 चेक डेम का निर्माण कराया

किसान गोविंद प्रसाद गौर, अनिल गौर, विष्णु गौर, अनूप गौर, नरेंद्र पटेल, पूर्व कृषि समिति अध्यक्ष रामभराेस पटेल ने बताया पंचायत जहां स्टॉप डेम बनवा रही है, वहां से सैकड़ों एकड़ जमीन के जलस्रोत रिचार्ज हो रहे हैं। स्टॉप डेम बनने से जलस्रोताें का जलस्तर बढ़ गया है।

किसानाें की मांग पर शुरू हुआ निर्माण

जनपद पंचायत खिरकिया के उपयंत्री आनंद बाेरासी ने बताया स्टॉप डेम बनाने के लिए किसानों ने पंचायत से मांग की थी। इसके बाद किसानों के साथ पहुंचकर माैके पर जगह चिन्हित की।

जगह निर्धारित कर प्रस्ताव देती हैं ग्राम पंचायतें

जनपद पंचायत के उपयंत्री आनंद बाेरासी ने बताया भू-जल स्तर बढ़ाने के लिए शासन की ओर से योजनाएं संचालित की जा रही हैं। ग्राम पंचायत जगह निर्धारित कर प्रस्ताव बनाकर देती है। उसका प्राक्कलन तैयार कर शासन से स्वीकृति ली जाती है। स्टॉप डेम बनने से आसपास के जलस्रोत रिचार्ज होते हैं, जिससे भू-जल स्तर बढ़ता है।

ग्राम पंचायत पीपल्या के सचिव सत्यनारायण मालवीय ने बताया मनरेगा योजना के तहत 3 - 3 लाख की लागत से 2 व 14वें वित्त योजना से 6 लाख की लागत से एक स्टॉप डेम बनाया जा रहा है। सरपंच रविशंकर बछानिया ने कहा किसानों के लिए स्टॉप डेम बनाए जा रहे हैं। ताकि उन्हें जल संकट का सामना न करना पड़े।

