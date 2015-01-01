पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:डिजिटल इंडिया के तहत बिछाई गई फाइबर लाइन क्षतिग्रस्त

सोहागपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • माछा से शोभापुर तक सड़क का निर्माण करा रहा लोक निर्माण विभाग

ब्लॉक की पंचायतों को नेट कनेक्टिविटी से जोड़ने के लिए डिजिटल इंडिया के तहत फाइबर लाइन डाली जा रही है, लेकिन शासन की इस महत्वपूर्ण योजना को ग्राम माछा में शुरू होने से पहले ही क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया गया है। शोभापुर माछा पचलाबरा मार्ग के निर्माण के दौरान निर्माण एजेंसी द्वारा क्षतिग्रस्त कर दी गई है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि ग्राम माछा में महात्मा गांधी कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर खुलना है, लेकिन बिना फाइबर लाइन के सर्विस सेंटर नहीं चल पाएगा। पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग द्वारा ग्राम माछा से शोभापुर तक करीब 14 किलोमीटर लंबा सड़क मार्ग बनवाया जा रहा है। लेकिन निर्माण एजेंसी आरा सड़क निर्माण में भारी लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। निर्माण एजेंसी द्वारा डिजिटल इंडिया के तहत बिछाई गई फाइबर लाइन को करीब 7 किलोमीटर तक क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया है, साथ ही कर्मचारियों द्वारा जहां पर भी फाइबर लाइन टूटी उस प्वाइंट को ओपन छोड़ने के बजाय थे जमीन के अंदर मिट्टी डालकर ऊपर से रोड बना दी गई।

पंचायत सचिव मुकेश पटेल ने बताया कि गांव में कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर के लिए फाइबर लाइन बिछाई गई थी, लेकिन ठेकेदार की लापरवाही से जगह-जगह जमीन के अंदर डाली गई फाइबर लाइन क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है। पूरे मामले की जानकारी अपने उच्चाधिकारियों तक भेजी है। जपं सीईओ श्रीराम सोनी ने कहा कि हमारे पास इसकी कोई जानकारी नहीं है। हम पंचायत सचिव से बात करके पूरी जानकारी लेते हैं उसके बाद आगे की कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

