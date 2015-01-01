पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही का हाल:नल-जल योजना में गांवों में बनी पानी की टंकियां बनी शाेपीस

सोहागपुर44 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री नल-जल योजना के अंतर्गत ब्लॉक के ग्रामीण अंचलों में ग्रामीण जनता को शुद्ध एवं साफ पेयजल उपलब्ध कराए जाने के लिए गांव में बनाई गई करीब आधा दर्जन पानी की टंकियां शोपीस बनकर रह गई है।

निर्माण एजेंसी द्वारा सभी जगह आधा अधूरा काम किया गया। कंपनी द्वारा ग्राम ठीकरी, तिगड़ा, चंदेरी, कलमेसरा आदि जगह पानी की टंकियां योजना अंतर्गत बनाई गई है, लेकिन किसी भी जगह कंपनी द्वारा पूरा काम नहीं किया गया है।

कहीं पर पानी की टंकी बनाने के बाद पाइपलाइन नहीं बिछाई गई है, तो जहां पर पाइप लाइन बिछा दी गई है तो वहां पर पानी लीकेज की समस्या आ रही है। जब ग्राम कलमेसरा के ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि गांव में पानी की टंकी डेढ़ साल पहले बनकर तैयार हो गई है।

गांव की सड़कों को खोदकर पाइपलाइन को भी बिछा दी है, लेकिन ना तो सप्लाई चालू की गई है और ना ही सड़कों पर पड़े मटेरियल को हटाया गया है। इससे ग्रामीणों को कई तरह की परेशानियां हो रही है। यही हाल अन्य ग्रामीण अंचलों का भी है। जिससे ग्रामीणों में नाराजगी है।

निर्माण कंपनी के सुपरवाइजर राजेंद्र मेहरू ने बताया कि तिगड़ा में पाइपलाइन चालू करा दी गई थी, लेकिन बड़े वाहनों के आवागमन से पाइपलाइन फूट गई है, जिससे समस्या आ रही है। ठीकरी में बिजली कंपनी द्वाराबिजली कनेक्शन नहीं दिया जा रहा है।

चंदेरी और कलमेशरा में कंपनी द्वारा पाइप लाइन बिछाने का काम किया जा रहा है, जल्द ही काम पूरा होने पर हमारे द्वारा सभी जगह पानी की सप्लाई चालू करा दी जाएगी।

निर्माण कंपनी द्वारा की जा रही देरी, भुगतान रोका
इस बारे में जब पीएचई विभाग के प्रभारी एसडीओ सुरेश साहू ने बताया कि हमारा पूरा प्रयास है कि योजना अंतर्गत ग्रामीण जनता को शुद्ध और स्वच्छ पानी मिले, लेकिन निर्माण एजेंसी द्वारा काम में देरी की जा रही है।

हमारे द्वारा उनसे लगातार संपर्क करके काम पूरा करने को कहा जा रहा है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि पानी की टंकियों के निर्माण का ठेका इंदौर की शर्मा एसोसिएटेड कंपनी को सौंपा गया था, लेकिन कंपनी द्वारा अभी तक किसी भी जगह पूरा काम नहीं किया गया है।

ग्राम कलमेसरा, ठीकरी, चंदेरी, तिगड़ा आदि सभी जगह से ग्रामीणों की शिकायत है कि पानी की टंकी बनने के बाद सप्लाई चालू नहीं हो पाई है। जहां पर सप्लाई चालू की गई है, वहां पर लीकेज की समस्या आ रही है।

ग्राम तिगड़ा के ग्रामीण लीकेज की समस्या को लेकर कुछ दिन पहले कार्यालय आए थे, हमारे द्वारा कंपनी को काम पूरा करने के लिए लगातार पत्र भेजे जा रहे हैं। काम पूरा नहीं होने पर कंपनी का भुगतान भी रोका गया है।

