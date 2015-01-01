पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेती की समस्या:फसलाें काे नुकसान पहुंचा रहे वन्य प्राणी, किसानाें काे नहीं मिल रही क्षतिपूर्ति राशि

टिमरनी4 घंटे पहले
  • वन विभाग और राजस्व विभाग के नियमाें में उलझकर किसान हाे रहे परेशान

ब्लाॅक के कई गांवाें में गेहूं व चना की बाेवनी हाे चुकी है। फसलाें में पहला पानी दिया जा रहा है। गेहूं की बाेवनी काे करीब 15 दिन तथा चना की बाेवनी काे एक माह हाेने काे है। इस साल किसानाें ने चना की बाेवनी अधिक की है। हर साल की तरह इस साल भी क्षेत्र का किसान वन्य जीवाें से फसलाें का नुकसान उठा रहा है।

खासकर हिरणाें के झुंड भारी मात्रा में फसल चट कर रहे हैं। इसके अलावा जंगली सूअर और बंदर भी फसल खा रहे हैं। किसान फसलाें का नुकसान ताे उठा रहा है, लेकिन उन्हें उसके बदले में क्षतिपूर्ति राशि नहीं मिल रही है। किसान वन विभाग और राजस्व विभाग के चक्कर में फंसकर रह जाता है। अधिकारी नियमाें का हवाला देकर किसानाें काे चलता कर देते हैं।

सालाें बाद किसानाें काे वन्यजीवाें से हाेने वाली फसल बर्बादी की काेई सहायता राशि नहीं मिल रही है। वन्य जीवाें से हाेने वाले नुकसान की भरपाई के लिए नियम ताे बनाए हैं, लेकिन धरातल पर किसानाें काे फायदा हाेता नहीं दिख रहा है। इस मामले में राजस्व विभाग वन विभाग पर और वन विभाग राजस्व विभाग पर नुकसान की भरपाई की जिम्मेदारी बता रहा है।

लंबी कागजी प्रक्रिया से किसान परेशान

क्षेत्र में जंगली जानवराें से फसलाें काे हाेने वाले नुकसान काे लेकर किसान सरकारी नियमाें में उलझकर रह जाते हैं। वन विभाग व राजस्व विभाग दोनों की संयुक्त टीम सर्वे करवाकर किसान को मुआवजा देने की बात तो करती है, लेकिन मुआवजा राशि पाने किसानाें काे लंबी कागजी प्रक्रिया से गुजरना हाेता है। इसी कार्रवाई से बचने के लिए अधिकांश किसान नुकसान उठाने काे मजबूर हैं।

किसानाें ने बताई आपबीती

टिमरनी के किसान पप्पू धनगर व अन्नी मिश्रा का खेत पोखरनी, छोटी नहर के समीप लगा हुआ है। किसान धनगर ने 20 एकड़ रकबे में गेहूं तथा मिश्रा ने 6 एकड़ रकबे में चना की बाेवनी की है। हिरणों के झुंड दाेनाें किसानाें की फसल चट कर रहे हैं।

फसल अभी ऊगकर जमीन से बाहर ही आई है। हिरण गेहूं व चना के पाैधे खाकर उन्हें नष्ट कर रहे हैं। किसानों ने कहा कि उन्हें हर साल नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। छीपानेर गांव के किसान बजरंग धनगर ने बताया उन्हाेंने 13 एकड़ रकबे में चना लगाया है। हिरण व बंदर फसल को नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। जीव फसल खाने के अलावा उन्हें राैंद भी रहे हैं। इस कारण फसल का पौधे नष्ट हाे जाते हैं।

इन गांवाें में जीवाें से नुकसान

बघवाड़, पाेखरनी, छीपानेर, खाेड्याखेड़ी, करताना, गाड़ामाेड़, नयागांव, काथड़ी, बिच्छापुर, रायबाेर, छिदगांवमेल सहित अन्य। इसके अलावा रहटगांव तहसील के भी अधिकांश गांवाें में भी वन्य जीवाें से फसलाें काे नुकसान पहुंच रहा है।

