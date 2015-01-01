पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मरम्मत की दरकार:स्टेट हाइवे पर हुए गहरे गड्ढे, सड़क से टकरा रहे वाहनों के चेसिस, नहीं हाे रहा सुधार

टिमरनीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टिमरनी। हाइवे पर गड्ढाें के बीच गुजरते बाइक चालक।
  • अधिकारी बाेले - सड़क मरम्मत में अभी एक सप्ताह का और लगेगा समय

हाेशंगाबाद-खंडवा स्टेट हाइवे पर सफर करने वाले वाहनाें चालकाें का सफर अब दूभर हाे गया है। खासकर दाे और छाेटे चार पहिया वाहन चालकाें काे सबसे अधिक परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है। हाइवे पर टिमरनी और छिदगांवमेल गंजाल नदी तक गहरे गड्ढे हाे गए हैं।

इस कारण वाहनाें के चैसिस सड़क से टकरा रहे हैं। विभागीय लापरवाही के कारण हाइवे पर सफर करने में लाेग कतरा रहे हैं। लाेग मजबूरी में हाइवे पर यातायात कर रहे हैं। बारिश के बाद हाइवे की हालत बिगड़ गई है। सुधार नहीं हाेने से सड़क का मटेरियल कई जगह से उखड़ गया है।

वाहन जब हाईवे से गुजरते हैं ताे गड्ढाें में उतरने से वाहनाें के चैसिस सड़क से टकरा जाते हैं। इससे वाहन चालकाें काे नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। इतनी गंभीर समस्या पर विभाग ने अब तक ध्यान नहीं दिया है। हाल ही में स्टेट हाइवे और नेशनल हाइवे पर एक ट्रक व एक ट्राला दुर्घटना का शिकार हुए थे। दाेनाें हादसाें में 4 लाेगाें की जान गई थी, जबकि 2 गंभीर घायल हुए थे। दुर्घटना के पीछे वाहन चालकाें की लापरवाही के साथ बदहाल हाइवे भी है।

टिमरनी से छिदगांव तक सबसे अधिक गड्ढे, मटेरियल भी गायब हाे चुका

टिमरनी से छिदगांवमेल की दूरी करीब 6 किमी है। इसी दूरी के बीच हाइवे पर 24 से अधिक जानलेवा गड्ढे बन गए हैं। हाइवे की सड़क का डामर ताे दूर, अंदर मटेरियल भी गायब हाे चुका है। कई गड्ढाें ने खाई जैसा रूप ले लिया है।

जब इनमें से वाहन निकलते हैं ताे उनके चैसिस टकरा जाते हैं। इससे खासकर दाे पहिया वाहन अनियंत्रित हाेकर दुर्घटना का शिकार हाे जाते हैं। टिमरनी से छिदगांव के बीच हादसे की स्थिति दिन में कई बार बन जाती है। हाइवे पर सबसे अधिक गड्ढाें की संख्या बारिश के दाैरान हुई। यदि विभाग समय रहते गड्ढाें की मरम्मत करता ताे आज गड्ढाें की संख्या कम रहती। पिछले करीब 1 साल से हाइवे बदहाल पड़ा है।

हाइवे से गुजरते हैं वरिष्ठ अधिकारी और मंत्री, फिर भी सुधार नहीं

वाहन चालक व लाेगाें ने बताया हाइवे की यह दुर्दशा सभी के लिए परेशानी का कारण बन चुकी है। जर्जर हाइवे पर आए दिन दुर्घटनाएं हाे रही हैं। हादसाें में कई जान गंवा रहे हैं तो किसी का पैर या किसी का हाथ टूट रहा है। इस समस्या पर किसी का ध्यान नहीं है। वाहन चालक सहित ग्रामीण कई बार लिखित में समस्या अधिकारियों काे बता चुके हैं। इसके अलावा हाइवे से वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के अलावा प्रदेश सरकार के मंत्री भी निकलते हैं। इसके बाद भी हाइवे का सुधार ना हाे पाना दुर्भाग्य की बात है।

वाहनाें के दबाव के कारण धूल बनकर उड़ गई पीली मिट्टी मरम्मत के नाम पर खानापूर्ति करते हुए विभाग ने बड़ी नहर के पास गड्ढाें में पीली मिट्टी डाली थी। वाहनाें के दबाव के कारण मिट्टी धूल बनकर उड़ गई। हाइवे पर दाेबारा गड्ढे बन गए हैं। यह स्थिति हाइवे पर सामरधा चौकी के पास भी बनी हुई। बदहाल हाइवे काे लेकर छिदगांवमेल, बिच्छापुर, बघवाड़, रायबोर सहित सिवनीमालवा क्षेत्र के ग्रामीणाें में नाराजगी दिख रही है। बघवाड़ के रविशंकर साहू ने कहा किसान उपज लेकर टिमरनी मंडी जाते हैं, जिन्हें गड्ढाें से परेशानी हाे रही है। इसके अलावा ग्रामीण कई काम से शहर जाते हैं। गड्ढाें से बचते हुए ट्रक, डंपर, बस जैसे बड़े वाहन गुजरते हैं, जिनसे ग्रामीणाें काे खतरा है।

मरम्मत टीम काे पहुंचने में अभी लगेगा 1 सप्ताह
हाेशंगाबाद से धरमकुंडी तक हाइवे के गड्ढाें की मरम्मत कराई है। सिवनीमालवा से टिमरनी तक सुधार टीम काे पहुंचने में करीब 1 सप्ताह लगेगा। फिलहाल गड्ढाें काे बंद करा देते हैं।
दिनेश लौवंशी, एजीएम, स्टेट हाइवे होशंगाबाद

