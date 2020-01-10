पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अड़चन:गाेशालाओं के निर्माण में बाधा बन रहे अतिक्रमण, नाेटिस देने के बाद भी नहीं हाे पा रही कार्रवाई

टिमरनी13 घंटे पहले
  • ब्लॉक के अधिकांश गांवों में गाेशाला बनाने चिन्हित हाे चुकी है जमीन, निर्माण में हाे रही देरी

ब्लाॅक में गाेशालाओं का निर्माण करने में लगातार देरी हाे रही है। इसमें बाधा अतिक्रमण हाेना है। इससे गोवंश के लिए जिस उद्देश्य से गोशालाएं बनाने की सरकार की याेजना थी वह समय पर पूरा हाेती नहीं दिख रही है। गाेशालाओँ के निर्माण में सबसे बड़ी अड़चन है अतिक्रमण।

इस कारण निर्माण एजेंसियां चाहकर भी निर्माण शुरू नहीं कर पा रही है। यह स्थिति ब्लॉक के किसी एक गांव की नहीं बल्कि अधिकांश गांवों की है। हालांकि राजस्व विभाग ने अतिक्रमण चिन्हित कर लिया है। इतना ही नहीं अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए नाेटिस भी जारी कर दिए हैं। इसके बाद भी तय समय पर अतिक्रमण नहीं हट पा रहा है। इससे गाेशाओं का निर्माण शुरू करने में परेशानी आ रही है। प्रदेश सरकार ब्लॉक की अलग-अलग ग्राम पंचायतों में गोशालाओंं का निर्माण कर रही है। पहले इन गाेशालाओं काे कांग्रेस बनवा रही थी, अब भाजपा सरकार बनवा रही है। ब्लॉक में मनरेगा योजना के तहत कुल 16 गोशालाओंं का निर्माण किया जाना है।

इनके लिए सरकारी जमीनें देखी जा चुकी है। जिन ग्राम पंचायतों में गोशालाओंं के निर्माण करने के लिए जमीन मिली है वहां या ताे किसी का अतिक्रमण है या फसल लगाई दी गई है। जिन जमीनों को स्वयं पंचायतों के प्रस्तावों के अनुसार बताई है इसकी सूचना राजस्व विभाग को भी है। राजस्व विभाग काे अब अतिक्रमणकर्ताओंं से जमीनाें काे खाली कराने में दिक्कत अा रही है। यदि यह जमीन समय रहते गोशालाओंं के निर्माण के लिए मिल जाए ताे यह विभाग की बड़ी उपलब्धि हाेगी। क्षेत्र में गोशालाओंं की बहुत ही आवश्यकता है। जमीन मिल जाए तो गोशालाओंं का निर्माण जल्द ही पंचायतों के माध्यम से किया जाएगा।

इन साेलह ग्राम पंचायताें में हाेना है निर्माण
जिन 16 ग्राम पंचायतों में गोशालाओंं का निर्माण होना है उनके लिए 6 एकड़ जमीन की आवश्यकता है। 5 एकड़ में चारागाह तथा 1 एकड़ जमीन में गाेशाला का निर्माण होना है। इनमें वन क्षेत्र की भी कुछ ग्राम पंचायतें व उनके गांव भी शामिल हैं। कपासी पंचायत के जिनवानी, डोलरया, टेमागांव, बिच्छापुर, उंद्राकच्छ, गाडरापुर, नौसर में दो, छिदगांवतमोली, नजरपुरा, छीरपुरा, भवरास, कुहीग्वाड़ी अाैर सोडलपुर शामिल है। इसके साथ ही वनक्षेत्र के बड़झिरी, बोरपानी, लोधीढाना, मालेगांव, कायरी आदि पंचायतों में भी गोशालाओंं का निर्माण होना प्रस्तावित है।

फसलाें के हो रहे नुकसान से किसान परेशान

शहर और गांवों में इस समय सैकड़ाें की संख्या में आवारा गोवंश हैं। इनके कारण शहर में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बिगड़ रही है ताे गांवों में किसानों की फसल खराब हाे रही है। आवारा गोवंश की समस्या शहर के अलावा गांवों में भी बढ़ती जा रही है। नेशनल हाईवे, स्टेट हाईवे सहित शहर और गांवों की सड़काें पर गोवंश देखे जा सकते हैं। सड़काें पर इनके कारण आए दिन हादसे हाे रहे हैं। इसके अलावा गांवों में आए दिन किसान गोवंश से हाेने वाले फसल के नुकसान के कारण परेशान हैं। इसके लिए कई बार किसानों ने गोवंश की रक्षा और खाने पीने के लिए गोशालाएं बनाने की मांग की है। अब जब प्रदेश सरकार गोशालाएं बना रही हैं ताे अतिक्रमण एक बड़ी समस्या के रूप में है।

इन्हें मिली तकनीकी स्वकृति
अभी तक जिन पंचायतों में गोशालाओंं का निर्माण किया जाना है उनकी तकनीकी स्वीकृति मिल चुकी। इनमें कपासी, बिच्छापुर, उंद्राकच्छ, छिदगांवतमोली, नजरपुरा, भवरास शामिल हैं।

बेदखली के भी आदेश जारी कर दिए
छिदगांवतमोली, जिनवानी, टेमागांव आदि गांवों में अतिक्रमणकर्ताओंं काे नोटिस जारी कर दिए हैं। छीरपुरा में बेदखली के भी आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं।
संगीता मेहतो, तहसीलदार रहटगांव

नजरपुरा पंचायत में तकनीकी व प्रशासनिक स्वीकृति जारी हो चुकी है। शेष गांवों में भी राजस्व विभाग के सहयोग से जमीन मिलने की उम्मीद है। वनक्षेत्रों में वन विभाग ने अब तक जमीन नहीं बताई है।
एस के शुक्ला, सहायक यंत्री, जपं टिमरनी

नौसर व बिच्छापुर सहित अन्य गांव की पटवारियों ने अतिक्रमण की रिपोर्ट दे दी है। न्यायालय में प्रस्तुत कर दी है।
मोहनलाल ठाकुर, राजस्व निरीक्षक, टिमरनी

