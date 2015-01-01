पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंतजार:हंडिया नहर संभाग में 80% रकबे में हुआ पलेवा, 20% के लिए पानी का इंतजार

  • सिंचाई का कुल रकबा 52663 हेक्टेयर, अब तक पलेवा हुआ 42130 हेक्टेयर में

किसानाें ने गेहूं व चना बाेवनी करने के लिए हंडिया नहर शाखा संभाग से जुड़ी नहराें के माध्यम से अब तक करीब 80 प्रतिशत रकबे में पलेवा कर लिया है। हंडिया संभाग में कुल रकबा 52 हजार 663 हेक्टेयर है। सिंचाई विभाग की मानें ताे अब तक 42 हजार 130 हेक्टेयर में पलेवा हो चुका है।

शेष रकबे में भी जल्द पलेवा हाे जाएगा। वर्तमान में भवरास शाखा के पास नहरों में पानी चल रहा है। 20 नवंबर तक पलेवा पूरा हाे सकता है। हंडिया संभाग में 4 सब डिविजन आते हैं, जिनमें हरदा, अजनई, पचौला व गुरदिया शामिल हैं। हंडिया नहर शाखा संभाग के कार्यपालन यंत्री एफके भीमटे ने बताया कि चाराें सब डिविजन में 28 संथाएं आती हैं।

हरदा सब डिविजन में सामरधा, मालाैना, उड़ा, बिच्छापुर, कुलहरदा, नायागांव, छिदगांलमेल गांव शामिल हैं। इसी तरह अजनई सब डिविजन में गोंदागांवकलां, नौसर, करताना, बाजनिया, भवरास, रुंदलाय, गोदड़ी व छीपानेर। पचाैला डिवीजन में पिड़गांव, देवतलाब, रेलवां, बैड़ी, खेड़ा, मांगरूल, कुंजरगांव शामिल हैं। गुरदिया सब डिविजन में गोगिया, नांदरा, भुन्नास, अबगांवकलां व रिजगांव गांव शामिल हैं।

धरना आंदाेलन के बाद मिला पानी

मालूम हाे पानी नहीं मिलने के बाद किसान संघ व कई गांवाें के किसानाें ने दाे दिन धरना प्रदर्शन किया था। पानी नहीं मिलने से पलेवा करने में किसान परेशान हाे रहे थे। आंदाेलन के बाद किसानाें काे पानी मिलना शुरू हुअा। हालांकि अभी भी करीब 20 प्रतिशत रकबे में पलेवा का पानी नहीं पहुंचा है।

