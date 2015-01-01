पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

याेजना बंद:बंद हुई पशुधन संजीवनी याेजना, काॅल करने पर भी नहीं हो रहा पशुअाें का उपचार

टिमरनी4 घंटे पहले
ब्लाॅक में पिछले दाे माह से पशुधन संजीवनी याेजना बंद पड़ी है। इस याेजना में फाेन नंबर 1962 पर डायल करने पर पशुपालकाें काे घर बैठे पशुओं का उपचार कराने की सुविधा मिलती थी। पशु पालन विभाग के माध्यम से 29 अक्टूबर 2018 में पशुधन संजीवनी योजना शुरू की थी।

विकासखंड के लिए चार पहिया वाहन में पशुओं के उपचार के लिए सभी जरूरी सुविधाएं जुटाई थीं। वाहन पर पशु चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम मौजूद रहती थी।

वाहन सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे तक सेवा में उपलब्ध रहता था। जब आवश्यकता पड़ती थी तब वाहन पशु उपचार के लिए पशुपालक के घर पहुंचता था। जिस भी गांव से कोई पशु बीमार हो या उक्त पशु कहीं अन्य स्थान पर बीमार हाे गया हाे तो 1962 डायल करने पर उक्त वाहन तत्काल मौके पर पहुंच जाता था।

काॅल लगाने वाले पशुपालकों के घर तक पहुंचता था तथा बीमार पशुओं का उपचार करता था। इस याेजना के माध्यम से बीमार पशुओं को भी समय पर उपचार मिल जाया करता था। उक्त वाहन में पशुओं के उपचार की सभी सामग्री भी उपलब्ध रहती थी।

बीमारी व पशुओं की स्थिति अनुसार मिलता है उपचार

बीमार पशु की सूचना पशु चिकित्सक को प्राप्त होने पर उपचार सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाती है। याेजना के तहत कई चरण में पशुओं काे उपचार करना सुनिश्चित किया है। बीमारी और पशुओं की स्थिति के अनुसार याेजना के तहत उसी अनुसार पशुओं काे उपचार किया जाता है।

पशु रोग की जानकारी मिलने पर कॉल सेंटर में उपलब्ध पशु चिकित्सक द्वारा पशु उपचार संबंधी मार्गदर्शन एवं परामर्श दिया जाता है। पशु रोग की जानकारी प्राप्त होने पर संबंधित क्षेत्र के गोसेवक को सूचित किया जाता है, जिनके द्वारा पशुपालक से शुल्क प्राप्त कर उपचार उपलब्ध कराया जाता है। इस योजना के अंतर्गत कृत्रिम गर्भाधान की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाती है।

मौके पर उपचार देने हर माह आती थी 5 दर्जन काॅल

पशुधन संजीवनी वाहन में 1 पशु चिकित्सक, बीएफओ व एक गाेसेवक मौजूद रहता था। पशु चिकित्सा विभाग से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार वाहन पशुओं को मौके पर उपचार देने के लिए प्रतिमाह करीब 50-60 काॅल मिलती थीं। किसी माह काॅल का आंकड़ा 100 तक भी पहुंच जाता था। अब सेवा बंद हाेने से काॅल नहीं आ रहे। जानकारी के अनुसार यह वाहन 5 अक्टूबर से बंद हो चुका है। इसका मुख्य कारण एजेंसी से वाहनाें का टेंडर खत्म हाेना है।

अनेक बार पशुओं की बचाई जान
वाहन पर मौजूद टीम ने ब्लाॅक में कई पशुओं काे मरने से बचाया है। अनेक बार तो ऐसे समय भी पहुंचकर पशुओं का उपचार कर जान बचाई है जब पशु सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल हाे गया हाे। अन्य स्थान पर किसी कारण से घायल हाेने वाले पशुओं का भी उपचार किया था। जागरूक लोग संबंधित नंबर पर काॅल लगा देते थे। लेकिन अब वाहनों को कॉल करने पर नहीं पहुंचने से पशुपालक परेशान हो रहे हैं।

अनुबंध होने के बाद फिर व्यवस्था फिर सुचारू रूप से चलेगी

अनुबंध समाप्त होने के कारण वाहन 5 अक्टूबर से बंद हो चुका है। जैसे ही दाेबारा अनुबंध हाेगा, यह व्यवस्था फिर सुचारू हाे जाएगी। समस्या जल्द दूरी की जाएगी।
धर्मेंद्र यादव, पशु चिकित्सालय टिमरनी

यह है पशुधन संजीवनी याेजना का उद्देश्य

पशुधन संजीवनी योजना शुरू की गई। इसमें घर पहुंच पशु उपचार एवं कृत्रिम गर्भाधान किया जाता है। सेवा का लाभ लेने लिए पशुपालक को अपने मोबाइल से 1962 पर डायल कर काॅल सेंटर को सूचना देनी होती है। इसके बाद पशु चिकित्सक घर पहुंचकर पशु का इलाज करते हैं। पशुओं का यूआईडी कोर्ड देकर पंजीकृत किया जा रहा है। पशुओं के कान में टैग लगाया जा रहा है।

