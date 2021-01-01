पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

असुविधा:नर्मदा किनारे सहित कई पंचायतों में नहीं है शांतिधाम, अंतिम संस्कार में परेशानी

  • जगह की कमी आ रही सामने, जहां निर्माण हुआ, वहां पहुंच मार्ग और सुविधाओं की कमी से अनुपयाेगी पड़े शांतिधाम

ब्लाॅक की कई ग्राम पंचायताें में शांतिधाम नहीं बने हैं। ग्रामीणाें काे नदियाें के किनारे शवाें का अंतिम संस्कार करना पड़ रहा है। सबसे अधिक अंतिम संस्कार नर्मदा तटाें पर किए जा रहे हैं। जिससे नर्मदा प्रदूषित हाे रही है। नर्मदा किनारे बसे गांव गाेंदागांव गंगेश्वरी, छीपानेर सहित कई अन्य गांवाें में शांतिधाम बनाने की मांग ग्रामीण सालाें से कर रहे हैं।

जनपद पंचायत क्षेत्र से लगी हुई अनेक ग्राम पंचायतों में लाखों रुपए खर्च कर शांतिधाम बनाए हैं। लेकिन वहा पहुंच मार्ग और सुविधाओं की कमी नहीं हाेने से उनका उपयाेग नहीं हाे पा रहा। साथ ही गांवाें में शांतिधाम बनाने का उद्देश्य भी पूरा नहीं हाे रहा है। इस समस्या की ओर जवाबदार अधिकारी ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। कुछ ऐसी भी पंचायतें हैं, जिनकी आर्थिक स्थिति ठीक हाेने के बाद भी मुक्तिधाम जैसी सुविधा नहीं दी जा रही। नर्मदा तटों पर नावघाट व रेत खदानों से आय प्राप्त हाेती है, जिसे ग्रामीणाें की सुविधा के लिए खर्च नहीं किया जा रहा है।

बारिश में अंतिम संस्कार के लिए होती है परेशानी

जब नर्मदा तटों से लगे हुए गांवों में किसी व्यक्ति की मृत्यु हो जाती है तो शव का अंतिम संस्कार नर्मदा तट के समीप करते हैं या फिर उन्हें अन्य जगह तलाशनी पड़ती है। सबसे अधिक परेशानी बरसात के दौरान हाेती है। उस समय शवों का अंतिम संस्कार करना शोकाकुल परिवार को भारी पड़ जाता है। इसका मुख्य कारण नर्मदा तटों व नदियाें का लबालब हाेना है। गाेंदागांव गंगेश्वरी व छीपानेर गांव में शांतिधाम बनाने जगह भी मौजूद है।

दाे बड़ी पंचायताें में भी सुविधा नहीं

नर्मदा व अन्य नदियाें की रेत खदानों से बड़ी संख्या में ट्रक, डंपर व ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅलियों से रेत ले जाई जाती है। घाटों पर नावाें की मदद से वाहनाें काे नर्मदा के एक छोर से दूसरे छोर छाेड़ा जाता है। आमदनी हाेने के बाद भी पंचायताें ने अभी तक मुक्तिधाम नहीं बनाए हैं। छीपानेर व गोंदागांव गंगेश्वरी पंचायताें में मनरेगा से अब तक शांतिधाम का निर्माण नहीं कराया है।

2 लाख में बनता है शांतिधाम

मनरेगा के तहत पंचायतों में शांतिधाम बनाने की योजना वर्ष 2017 से शुरू हुई थी। एक शांतिधाम करीब 2 लाख रुपए लागत से बनकर तैयार हाेता है।

नर्मदा में फैल रहा प्रदूषण

पंचायतों में शांतिधाम नहीं बनने से अधिकतर लोग सीधे नर्मदा तट त्रिवेणी संगम गोंदागांव गंगेश्वरी तथा छीपानेर नर्मदा तट पहुंचते हैं। शवों के अंतिम संस्कार के लिए नर्मदा तट लाया जाता है। अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान काफी गंदगी व कचरा फैल जाता है। इससे नर्मदा में प्रदूषण भी बढ़ रहा है।

इन पंचायताें में निर्माण का इंतजार

जनपद की मनरेगा शाखा अनुसार जनपद क्षेत्र से जुड़ी कई पंचायताें में शांतिधाम का निर्माण हाेना है। कई पंचायतों में शासकीय जगह की कमी है। इस कारण भी शांतिधाम बनाने में असुविधा हाे रही है। जिन पंचायतों में शांतिधाम अब तक नहीं बन पाए हैं उनमें ग्राम पंचायत सन्यासा, कुहीग्वाड़ी, गाड़ामोड़कलां, छीपानेर व गोंदागांव गंगेश्वरी शामिल हैं। इस वजह से ग्रामीणाें काे परिजनाें के अंतिम संस्कार में बहुत परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है।

गोंदागांव गंगेश्वरी व छीपानेर में शांतिधाम बनाने जगह नहीं मिल रही है। संबंधित पंचायत सचिवाें काे सूचित कर नर्मदा घाटाें पर अंतिम संस्कार पर राेक लगवाने की काेशिश करेंगे।

-अशोक कुमार उइके, सीईओ, जपं टिमरनी

