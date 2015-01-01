पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:किसानाें काे लेकर लाैट रही स्कूल बस पलटी, 8 घायल

टिमरनी37 मिनट पहले
  • दुर्घटना का कारण अज्ञात, एक किसान काे आई ज्यादा चोटें

होशंगाबाद-खंडवा स्टेट हाइवे पर होशंगाबाद की ओर से टिमरनी की ओर आ रही स्कूल की बस मंगलवार रात करीब 9:45 बजे छिदगांवमेल के पास अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई। सूत्रों के अनुसार यह बस भाेपाल में आयोजित सम्मेलन में किसानों काे लेकर गई थी। रात में लाैटते समय हादसा हुआ है।

दुर्घटना ग्रस्त बस क्रमांक एमपी 47 पी 0229 प्रशांत जैन हरदा के नाम से ट्रांसपोर्ट पाेटर्ल पर दर्ज है। यह बस एज्यूकेशनल के लिए आरक्षित है। इस बस में में 30 से 40 यात्री सवार थे। दुर्घटना में एक व्यक्ति को कमर में अधिक चोट आई हैं, अन्य करीब 7 यात्रियों को मामूली चोटें आई है। घायलों को डायल 100 व अन्य वाहनों से उपचार के लिए अस्पताल लाया गया। दुर्घटना कैसे हुई फिलहाल अज्ञात है। यात्री भी कुछ स्पष्ट नहीं बता पा रहे हैं।

हादसे में यात्री मुकेश पिता राधेश्याम (42) कातिया निवासी कमताड़ी को कमर में अधिक चोट आई है। बीएमओ डॉ. एमके चौरे ने बताया कि घायल मुकेश को एक्स-रे के लिए जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया है। शेष सभी मरीजों को हल्की चोटें आई है। दुर्घटना में जगन्नाथ पिता रामनारायण (60), सुंदरलाल बद्रीप्रसाद (53), शुभम पिता रामभरोस शर्मा (21) निवासी रोलगांव, संतोष पिता शिवप्रसाद बघेल (48), कमल सिंह पिता रामकिशन राजपूत (48), ममता पति संतोष निवासी बारंगी (40), गोपाल पिता लक्ष्मीनारायण (32) शामिल हैं। दुर्घटना के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई थी। पुलिस ने कहा कि बस कैसे पलटी और कहां से कहां जा रही थी यह जानकारी फिलहाल अज्ञात है। दुर्घटना का कारण पता किया जा रहा है।

