ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था:सड़काें पर लगी दुकानें हटवाईं, दुकानदाराें काे ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बनाने में सहयाेग की समझाइश दी

टिमरनीएक घंटा पहले
  पुलिस टीम ने शहर में सुबह से शुरू की कार्रवाई, खरीदी करने पहुंचे लाेगाें काे मिली राहत

पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को शहर में सड़कों पर लगी दुकानाें काे हटाने की कार्रवाई की। सुबह करीब 11 बजे से पुलिसकर्मियों की एक टीम ने शहर के बस स्टैंड चौक से इतवारा बाजार क्षेत्र तक सभी दुकानदाराें काे सड़क से दूर दुकान लगाने की हिदायत दी।

टीम ने ना केवल दुकानें व्यवस्थित कराईं, बल्कि सड़काें पर खड़े हाेने वाले वाहनाें काे भी व्यवस्थित खड़ा कराया। इससे बाजार में खरीदी करने पहुंचे लाेगाें काे आवागमन में असुविधा नहीं हुई। छोटे दुकानदाराें काे भी ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में अपना सहयाेग देने की समझाइश दी। इस दौरान एएसआई रेशमी पंद्राम, नरेंद्र उइके, नीलेश तिवारी सहित अन्य पुलिसकर्मी माैजूद रहे।

मालूम हाे दुकानाें के कारण धनतेरस पर शहर की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था लड़खड़ा गई थी। लोगों को आवागमन के लिए परेशान हाेना पड़ा था। दुकानाें के अलावा लाेगाें ने दाे व चार पहिया वाहनाें की पार्किंग भी सड़क पर ही कर दी थी। इस अव्यवस्था पर दैनिक भास्कर ने 13 नवंबर काे शहर के मुख्य मार्ग पर लाेगाें ने लगाई दुकानें, वाहन खड़े हाेने से बिगड़े ट्रैफिक इंतजाम शीर्षक से खबर प्रकाशित की थी।

