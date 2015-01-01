पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना इफेक्ट:हालात : अब भी काेराेना की मार झेल रहे कई दुकानदार, ग्राहकी कम हाेने से उठा रहे घाटा

टिमरनी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पान, हाेटल-चाट और प्रिंटिंग प्रेस संचालकाें ने बताई राेजगार की स्थिति

काेराेना काल में ऐसे कई व्यापार हैं जाे महीनाें बाद भी पटरी पर नहीं आ सके हैं। शहर व आसपास गांवाें में पान दुकानें लाॅकडाउन शुरू हाेने के साथ ही बंद हाे गई। महीनाें बंद रहने के बाद जब दुकानें खुलीं ताे ना केवल ग्राहकाें की संख्या कम हाे गई बल्कि पान के पत्ताें की कीमत भी बढ़ गई। पान दुकान संचालकों को काफी नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। पान के पत्ताें की गुणवत्ता भी ठीक नहीं मिल रही है।

दुकान संचालकों के लिए शासन स्तर से कोई योजना भी नहीं चलाई गई है। पान दुकान संचालक संजय तांबुलकर ने बताया कि वह सालाें से पान दुकान चला रहे हैं। इसी व्यवसाय से परिवार का भरण पाेषण हाे रहा है। उन्हाेंने बताया मीठा पान का पत्ता सबसे अधिक महंगा हैं। 1000-1200 रुपए के मात्र 100 पत्ते मिल रहे हैं। इनमें से भी कई पत्ते खराब निकल जाते हैं। मद्रास पान के पत्ते अपेक्षाकृत सस्ते हैं। यह पान के पत्ते 100 रुपए प्रति सैकड़ा के हिसाब से मिल रहे हैं। मद्रास पान खाने वालाें की संख्या ना के बराबर है। सबसे अधिक मीठा पत्ता चलता है।

हाेटल व चाट दुकान व्यवसायियाें काे भी घाटा : काेविड के कारण शहर में होटल व चाट संचालकों के व्यवसाय पर भी काफी प्रभाव पड़ा है। संक्रमण के कारण लाेग खाद्य पदार्थ खाने से परहेज करते दिख रहे हैं। काफी घाटा उठाना पड़ रहा है।

चाट व्यवसायी अमित गुप्ता ने बताया कोविड के कारण व्यवसाय पर काफी असर पड़ा है। एक अन्य चाट व्यवसायी सचिन गुप्ता ने बताया दुकान पर खाद्य सामग्री बच रही है। हाेटल व्यवसायी योगेश गौर का कहना है काेराेना संक्रमण के पहले जिस तरह कचाैरी, समाेसा सहित अन्य सामग्री की बिक्री हाेती थी अब उतनी नहीं हाे रही है।

प्रिंटिंग प्रेस पर भी कम हुआ काम

काेराेना काल में शादियां कम हुई। जाे हुई उनमें भी आमंत्रण पत्र नहीं छपवाए गए। इसका असर प्रिंटिंग प्रेस के व्यवसाय पर हुआ। काेराेना शुरू हाेने से लेकर वर्तमान तक प्रिंटिंग प्रेस संचालकाें का काम आधा भी नहीं बचा है। प्रिंटिंग प्रेस संचालक लालू शुक्ला ने बताया आमंत्रण आदि का काम नाममात्र का रह गया है। प्रिटिंग प्रेस संचालक अनिल किरार ने बताया कि अब आमंत्रण छप भी रहे हैं ताे नाममात्र के। पहले लाेग अधिक संख्या में छपवाते थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें