पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अन्नकूट उत्सव:श्रीकृष्ण को ग्रामीणों ने छप्पन पकवानों का भोग लगाया

टिमरनीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अन्नकूट का महत्व बताते हुए कहा कि दीपावली के बाद मनाया जाता है अन्नकूट

बस स्टैंड चौक के पास साईं लक्ष्मी नारायण मंदिर में गुरुवार काे अन्नकूट उत्सव मनाया। भगवान लक्ष्मीनारायण को छप्पन भोग लगाए।

भादूगांव गाेमुख मठ के संत महामंडलेश्वर ओमकारदास महाराज प्रतिवर्ष दीपावली के बाद मंदिर में अन्नकूट का कार्यक्रम करते हैं। महाराज ने अन्नकूट का महत्व बताते हुए कहा कि दीपावली के बाद अन्नकूट मनाया जाता है।

अन्नकूट का अर्थ है अन्न का ढेर। आज ही के दिन योगेश्वर भगवान कृष्ण ने इंद्र का मान मर्दन करते हुए अपने वाम हस्त की कनिष्ठा अंगुली के नख पर गोवर्धन पर्वत उठाकर इंद्र के कोप से ब्रजवासियों की रक्षा की थी।

श्रीकृष्ण निरंतर 56 दिन तक पर्वत थामे खड़े रहे। इसलिए जब उन्होंने पर्वत को रखा तो समस्त ब्रजवासियों ने 56 प्रकार के पकवान बनाकर खिलाए। बड़ी संख्या में लाेगाें ने पहुंचकर प्रसाद ग्रहण की। कार्यक्रम के बाद पूर्व मंत्री पीसी शर्मा ने मंदिर पहुंचकर भगवान के दर्शन किए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें