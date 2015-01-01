पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

किसान परेशान:तवा डैम से कम मिल रहा जिले काे पानी, टेल क्षेत्र के कई गांवाें में अब भी सूखे पड़े हैं खेत

टिमरनी/करताना35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नहराें से पानी नहीं मिलने से किसान पलेवा नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। यह स्थिति ब्लाॅक के कई गांवाें में बनी हुई है। नहराें में भी पर्याप्त पानी नहीं दिया जा रहा है, जिससे किसान चाहकर भी पलेवा शुरू नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।

22 अक्टूबर की सुबह 10 बजे तवा डैम से करीब 684 क्यूसेक पानी छोड़ा था। 24 अक्टूबर तक डैम से नहर में कम से कम 600 क्यूसेक पानी हरदा जिले में आना था, लेकिन यह पानी मात्र 20 क्यूसेक ही आया।

हर साल की तरह तवा डैम से पानी छूटने के बाद चौथे दिन जिले की नहरों का लेवल मेंटेन हो जाना था, लेकिन इस बार जिले की नहरों का 2 नवंबर तक भी सिंचाई विभाग ने लेवल मेंटेन नहीं किया है। वर्तमान में तवा डैम से 4427 क्यूसेक पानी चल रहा है।

तवा डैम से चल रहे पानी में से डिस्चार्ज व रकबे के अनुसार हरदा जिला 50 प्रतिशत अधिक पानी का हकदार है। इसके बाद भी जिले को मात्र 1022 क्यूसेक पानी मिल पा रहा है। रुंदलई उपनहर की बात करें ताे उसमें 125 क्यूसेक पानी चलने के बाद भी टेल क्षेत्र अभी भी सूखा है।

उत्पादन... प्रति एकड़ 1 से 2 क्विंटल कम मिलेगा गेहूं का उत्पादन

गेहूं की बोवनी लेट हो रही है। किसान संतोष पटेल ने बताया कि लेट पानी मिलने से किसानों को पैदावार में भारी नुकसान होगा। कम से कम 1 एकड़ में 2 से 3 क्विंटल गेहूं कम पैदा होगा। 16 आर माइनर में रुंदलाय तक अभी मात्र 1 कुलावा पानी पहुंचा है।

इससे नीचे 18 एल माइनर सूखी पड़ी हैं। टेल के गांव गुल्लास, गांग्याखेड़ी, लाखाखेड़ी, बिल्लाेद के किसानाें तक एक बूंद पानी नहीं पहुंचा है।

अधिकारी जानबूझकर लेट करना चाह रहे पलेवा, जिससे किसान गर्मी में पानी न मांगें

किसानाें के अनुसार सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारी जानबूझकर पलेवा लेट कराना चाहते हैं। ऐसा इसलिए क्याेंकि किसान गर्मी में मूंग फसल के लिए पानी नहीं मांग पाए। किसान नरेंद्र दोगने ने बताया 21 दिन में पूरा पलेवा की गारंटी देने वाला सिंचाई विभाग 6 नवंबर तक 60 प्रतिशत खेतों में पलेवा कराना तो दूर जिले की 60 प्रतिशत नहरें भी गीली नहीं करा पाया। हर साल 20 दिन में पलेवा हाे जाता था, इस बार 1 महीने में भी पलेवा पूरा होना संभव नहीं हो पाएगा।

3008 मुख्य नहर पर वर्तमान में 1022 क्यूसेक पानी मिल रहा है। नियमानुसार यह 1050 हाेना चाहिए। ऊपर से ही कम पानी आ रहा है। सभी नहर शाखाें में पानी समय पर और पर्याप्त दिलाने के प्रयास जारी हैं।

एफके भीमटे, कार्यपालन यंत्री, हंडिया नहर संभाग टिमरनी

रुंदलाई नहर शाखा में 125 क्यूसेक पानी चल रहा है। टेल क्षेत्र तक पानी पहुंचाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। सभी किसानाें काे समय पर पानी मिले, ऐसी व्यवस्था बना रहे हैं।
अरविंद कुमार काशिव, एसडीओ, सिंचाई विभाग

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें