परेशानी:सात माह से बंद साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार, शुरू करने नगर परिषद काे गाइड लाइन का इंतजार

टिमरनी2 घंटे पहले
  • शहरवासियाें काे ताजी और सस्ती सब्जी के लिए हाेना पड़ रहा परेशान, सब्जी उत्पादक किसान व छाेटे व्यापारियाें काे नुकसान

शहर का साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार 7 माह से बंद है। इससे लाेगाें काे परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। हर सप्ताह शुक्रवार को शहर के इतवारा बाजार क्षेत्र में हाट बाजार लगाया जाता था। काेराेना संक्रमण के चलते बाजार लगाना बंद करवा दिया था।

लाॅकडाउन खत्म हाेने तथा अनलाॅक के कई चरण पूरे हाेने के बाद भी साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार दाेबारा शुरू करने काे लेकर अधिकारियाें ने काेई पहल नहीं की है। बाजार बंद रहने से सब्जी उत्पादक किसानाें और विक्रेताओं काे नुकसान हाे रहा है।

लाेगाें काे भी महंगी सब्जियां खरीदना पड़ रही हैं। फिलहाल शहर के हाॅकर्स जाेन में सब्जी की कुछ दुकानें लग रही हैं। नगर सहित आसपास के सब्जी की खेती करने वाले किसान 22 मार्च से लाॅकडाउन शुरू हाेने के साथ ही बाजार में सब्जियां लेकर नहीं पहुंच रहे। ऐसे में लाेगाें काे राेजगार छिन गया है।

नागरिकाें ने कहा अब तक शुरू हाे जाना था बाजार

हाट बाजार से नागरिकाें को ताजी व सस्ती सब्जियां आसानी से मिल जाती थीं। पूरे 7 माह हो गए, लेकिन इतवारा क्षेत्र मेंं लगने वाला हाट बाजार अब तक भी शुरू नहीं हुआ है। इससे सब्जी के छोटे व्यापारियाें व सब्जी विक्रेताओं के साथ शहर के नागरिकों को काफी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। नागरिक गिरीश घुरे ने कहा लोगों को सस्ते दामों में अलग- अलग प्रकार की ताजी व सस्ती सब्जियां मिलती थीं, लेकिन अब परेशानी हाे रही है। अभी सब्जी खरीदने इंदाैर-बैतूल नेशनल हाईवे स्थित हाॅकर्स जाेन में जाना पड़ रहा है।

साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार लगाने के लिए अभी गाइडलाइन नहीं आई है। जैसे ही आएगी, बाजार का संचालन चालू कर दिया जाएगा।

-राहुल शर्मा, सीएमओ, नप टिमरनी

