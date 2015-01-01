पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Aliraj pur
  • 100 People Will Be Included In The Wedding, Only 50 People Will Be Involved In The Funeral, Without Getting A Mask, 100 Rupees. Penalty

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संक्रमण:शादी में 100, अंतिम संस्कार में 50 लोग ही हो सकेंगे शामिल, बिना मास्क मिले तो 100 रु. जुर्माना

आलीराजपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रभारी कलेक्टर व जिपं सीईओ की अध्यक्षता में जिला स्तरीय संकट प्रबंधन समूह की बैठक में लिए निर्णय

देश में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। ऐसे में एक बार फिर जिले में सख्ती देखने को मिल रही है। शनिवार दाेपहर प्रभारी कलेक्टर व जिपं सीईओ संस्कृति जैन की अध्यक्षता में हुई जिला स्तरीय संकट प्रबंधन समूह की बैठक में कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव व रोकथाम के लिए कई महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिए गए।

सर्वानुमति से सभी सदस्यों ने जिले में शादी एवं अन्य सामाजिक कार्यक्रमों में अधिकतम 100 व्यक्ति, अंतिम संस्कार में अधिकतम 50 व्यक्तियों की उपस्थिति निर्धारित किए जाने का निर्णय लिया। जिले में शादी एवं अन्य सामाजिक कार्यक्रमों में डीजे पर पूर्णतः प्रतिबंधित किए जाने का निर्णय लिया गया।

बैठक में तय किया गया कि यदि कोई व्यक्ति कोरोना पाॅजिटिव पाया जाता है तो उसके घर के सभी सदस्यों की कोरोना सैंपलिंग की जांच की जाएगी। घर के बाहर पोस्टर चस्पा किया जाएगा। उक्त परिवार के सदस्यों को घर में ही क्वारेंटाइन किया जाए जिससे अन्य लोगों को संक्रमण का संभावित खतरा ना हो।

पाॅजिटिव की संख्या 5% से अधिक होने पर जिले में रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू

प्रभारी कलेक्टर जैन ने प्रत्येक थाना स्तर पर शांति समिति के अनुसार सदस्यों की बैठक आयोजित कर सदस्यों के माध्यम से आमजन को कोरोना वायरस से बचाव व सावधानियों के संबंध में जागरूक करने के प्रयास करने को कहा।

बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि जिले में जिस भी क्षेत्र में कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या में वृद्धि होने की स्थिति में संबंधित क्षेत्र को कंटोनमेंट क्षेत्र घोषित किया जा सकेगा। साथ ही निर्णय लिया कि जिले में कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 5 प्रतिशत से अधिक होने पर जिले में रात्रि कालीन कर्फ्यू लगाया जा सकेगा। जिले के प्रत्येक हाट में दुकान संचालन के लिए अन्यत्र स्थानों से आने वाले व्यापारियों का कोरोना जांच सैंपलिंग किए जाने का निर्णय लिया।

नियमों का पालन नहीं करने पर जुर्माना

बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि बाजार एवं हाट बाजारों में बगैर मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का उल्लंघन करने वाले लोगों पर 100 रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया जाए। दुकानदारों एवं व्यापारियों पर 200 रुपए का अर्थदंड लगाए जाने का निर्णय लिया गया। कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मरीज के परिजन या मोहल्ले के रहवासियों द्वारा स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम के जांच संबंधित क्षेत्र में जाने के दौरान यदि कोई व्यक्ति जांच का विरोध करता है तो उस पर उचित वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जाए। इस संबंध में सीईओ जैन ने संबंधित अधिकारियों को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए।

जागरूकता के लिए करें प्रचार-प्रसार

नगरीय एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में आमजन को कोरोना वायरस से बचाव एवं सुरक्षात्मक उपायों के लिए जागरूक किए जाने के लिए माइक व ढोंढी पिटवाकर व्यापक रूप से प्रचार प्रसार के निर्देश सीईओ जैन ने दिए। साथ ही संबंधित क्षेत्र में सैंपलिंग के लिए वार्ड के पार्षद का सहयोग भी लिया जाए। बैठक में जैन ने निर्देश दिए कि प्रत्येक अनुभाग एवं ब्लाॅक स्तर पर संबंधित राजस्व एसडीएम की अध्यक्षता में बैठक आयोजित करके कोरोना से बचाव के लिए व्यापक प्रचार प्रसार एवं जागरूकता के लिए कार्य किया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें