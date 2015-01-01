पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम:सिलाई सिखने के बाद अब अपना स्वरोजगार स्थापित कर आत्मनिर्भर बनें : सीईओ जैन

आलीराजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 30 दिनी सिलाई प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम का समापन, प्रमाण-पत्र देकर पुरस्कृत किया

बड़ौदा स्वरोजगार विकास संस्थान, बड़ौदा आरसेटी एवं मप्र डे राज्य ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन द्वारा आयोजित 30 दिवसीय सिलाई प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम हुआ। इस दौरान जिला पंचायत सीईओ संस्कृति जैन ने प्रशिक्षण की व्यवस्थाओं, प्रशिक्षण के माध्यम से मिली जानकारी और सिलाई प्रशिक्षण लेने के बाद आय अर्जन गतिविधि संचालित करने संबंधित चर्चा प्रशिक्षणार्थियों से की।

सीईओ जैन ने कहा उक्त सिलाई प्रशिक्षण आपके कौशल में वृद्धि करने के साथ-साथ आपको स्वरोजगार के अवसर प्रदान करने वाला है। उन्होंने सभी से आह्वान किया कि प्रशिक्षण के माध्यम से सीखे सिलाई के कार्य को बेहतर ढंग से करते हुए स्वरोजगार के अवसर को स्थापित करें तथा संवहनीय आजीविका गतिविधि से जुड़े।

उन्होंने इस अवसर पर निर्देश दिए कि जो भी प्रतिभागी शासन की योजना के माध्यम से ऋण लेकर स्वयं का रोजगार स्थापित करना चाहता है उसे स्वरोजगार ऋण योजना से जोड़कर लाभान्वित कराए। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने उक्त प्रशिक्षणार्थियों का अतिरिक्त रिफ्रेशर कोर्स संचालित करने के निर्देश भी दिए।

साथ ही उन्होंने सभी प्रतिभागियों से आह्वान किया कि वे इस प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम के उद्देश्य अनुसार अपना स्वयं का स्वरोजगार स्थापित करके आत्मनिर्भर बनें। उन्होंने प्रशिक्षणार्थियों द्वारा बनाई गई विभिन्न ड्रेस, बेबी ड्रेस का भी अवलोकन किया।

कार्यक्रम में बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाले प्रतिभागियों को पुरस्कृत किया गया। प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को प्रशिक्षण संबंधित प्रमाण-पत्र भी वितरित किए गए। समापन अवसर पर आजीविका मिशन से डीएम स्किल अनुराधा पाटीदार, विश्वजीत कुशवाह, बीएम प्रशांत मेहता, आरसेटी फैकल्टी भरत सोलंकी आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें