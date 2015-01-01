पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:भाजपा की नीति एवं विचार देश को परम वैभव पर ले जाने वाले हैं : डॉ. सोलंकी

आलीराजपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • राज्यसभा सांसद ने नगर मंडल के प्रशिक्षण वर्ग के पहले दिन दिया मार्गदर्शन

देश की आजादी के बाद भारतीय जनसंघ की स्थापना देश की एकता और अखंडता को अक्षुण्ण बनाए रखने के लिए की गई थी। आजादी के बाद जो परिस्थितियां देश में बनी थी उसको देखकर यह आवश्यक हो गया था कि एक ऐसे राजनीतिक दल का गठन किया जाए जो देश को नई दिशा दे सके। साथ ही देश की उन्नति में सहायक हो।

यह बात राज्यसभा सांसद डॉ. सुमेरसिंह सोलंकी ने भाजपा नगर मंडल के दो दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण वर्ग के शुभारंभ अवसर पर कही। उन्होंने कहा उस समय भारतीय जनसंघ की स्थापना डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी व पं. दीनदयाल उपाध्याय द्वारा देश को परम वैभव पर ले जाने के लिए देखे गए सपने को साकार करने के लिए की गई थी, तब से लेकर आज तक भारतीय जनसंघ से लेकर भाजपा तक का सफर इसी उद्देश्य को लेकर आगे बढ़ रहा है कि किस तरह से हम हमारे देश को परम वैभव पर ले जाए। डॉ. सोलंकी ने कहा हमारी नीति एवं विचार जब से पार्टी का गठन हुआ है कभी नहीं बदले, हमारे लिए देश प्रथम है उसके बाद दल का नंबर आता है।

इस दौरान प्रथम सत्र के अवसर पर झाबुआ के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष शैलेष दुबे, वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ता गोविंद कापड़िया भी मंचासीन थे। वर्ग के पहले दिन के अंतिम सत्र में कुक्षी से विरेंद्रसिंह बघेल, मनावर से गोपाल कन्नोज, कुक्षी नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष मुकामसिंह किराड़ ने कार्यकर्ताओं को मार्गदर्शन दिया।

योजनाओं की जानकारी जन-जन तक पहुंचे
वर्ग को संबोधित करते हुए डॉ. सोलंकी ने कहा कि वर्ष 2014 में जब केंद्र में भाजपा की सरकार बनी तभी से हमारे देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा अनेक योजनाएं गरीब वर्ग के लिए बनाई थी।

वास्तविकता में शासकीय स्तर पर इन योजनाओं का खूब प्रचार प्रसार हो रहा है और जनता को इनका लाभ भी भरपूर मिल रहा है। लेकिन यह योजनाएं किसके नेतृत्व में बनाई गई इसकी जानकारी बहुत से लोगों को नहीं है, हम सब कार्यकर्ताओं का यह दायित्व है कि गरीब वंचित पिछड़ा वर्ग के लोगों को इन योजनाओं का पूरा लाभ मिले और हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा अपने वार्ड से लेकर मोहल्लों में इसका व्यापक प्रचार प्रसार हो।

सत्र को संबोधित करते हुए झाबुआ के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष शैलेष दुबे ने कहा वर्तमान में देश मे जितने भी राजनीतिक दल हैं वे सभी व्यक्ति आधारित राजनीतिक दल हैं सिर्फ भाजपा ही ऐसा राजनीतिक दल है जिसका नेतृत्व कोई परिवार नहीं करता।

हमारा संगठन व्यक्ति आधारित नहीं

दुबे ने कहा हम संंगठन आधारित कार्यकर्ता है जिसकी देश के प्रति संपूर्ण जिम्मेदारी है ऐसा हमारे संगठन के नीति निर्माताओं द्वारा संगठन निर्माण के समय तय किया गया था। तब से लेकर आज तक इसी विचारधारा को लेकर हम निरंतर चल रहे हैं। दुबे ने कहा केंद्र एवं राज्य सरकार की योजनाओं में एकात्म मानव दर्शनवाद के प्रेरणा स्त्रोत पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय की सोच के आधार पर समाज के अंतिम पायदान पर खड़े व्यक्ति के संपूर्ण उन्नयन का कार्य किया जा रहा है।

मीडिया प्रभारी हितेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया प्रशिक्षण वर्ग में नरेंद्रसिंह तंवर, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष वकीलसिंह ठकराला, जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष अनीता चौहान, जपं अध्यक्ष सुनीता चौहान, जिपं सदस्य इंदरसिंह चौहान, भाजपा जिला महामंत्री मकू परवाल, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष किशोर शाह, पार्षद कांतिलाल राठौड़, आनंद सोलंकी, माधुसिंह कनेश, महेश भिंडे, नीलेश जैन, मोंटू शाह, अशोक ओझा आदि उपस्थित थे। संचालन पुष्पलता शाह एवं गिरिराज मोदी द्वारा किया गया।

