त्योहार का उत्साह:बाजार में रौनक, ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से खरीदारी करने उमड़ रहे लोग, दीपावली से व्यापारियों को अच्छे व्यापार की उम्मीद

आलीराजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • लॉकडाउन के बाद से ठप था व्यापार, अब जिलेभर के त्योहारिया हाट बाजारों में हाे रही अच्छी ग्राहकी

लॉकडाउन के बाद मार्च से बाजार की रौनक खत्म हो चुकी थी। इससे व्यापारियों में काफी निराशा थी। लेकिन अब लगभग सब अनलॉक होने के बाद से इस बार दीपावली में व्यापारियों को अच्छा व्यापार होने की उम्मीद है। दीपावली के लिए बाजार सज चुके हैं। मीण क्षेत्रों से बड़ी संख्या में लोगों की भीड़ खरीदारी करने के लिए उमड़ रही है।

फल, सब्जी के साथ ही इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आयटम, साज सज्जा की दुकानें, दो पहिया, चार पहिया शो रूम पर लोगों ने वाहनों की बुकिंग कराना भी शुरू कर दिया है। ट्रैक्टर शो रूम वाले गणपत लाल गुप्ता ने बताया कि किसान ट्रैक्टरों की खरीदारी में अच्छी रूचि ले रहे हैं। इस बार अच्छा व्यापार होने की उम्मीद है। इसी तरह मिठाई विक्रेता, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकान संचालक, मोबाइल दुकान वालों में भी खासा उत्साह देखने को मिल रहा है।

जोबट में सजी दुकानें, पशुधन के शृंगार की दुकानें भी लगी

दीपावली को लेकर बाजार में व्यापारियों द्वारा तैयारी कर ली गई है। नगर में दुकानें सज चुकी है। आसपास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से बड़ी संख्या में लोग खरीदारी करने के लिए आने लगे हैं। वहीं बाजार में पशुधन के शृंगार की दुकानें लगी है। व्यापारियों में इस बार अच्छे व्यापार की उम्मीद नजर आ रही है। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि कोराेना के संक्रमण काे देखते हुए दुकानों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की व्यवस्था भी की जा रही है।

धनतेरस दो दिन, कोई 12 तो कोई 13 को मनाने के पक्ष में

धनतेरस (त्रयोदशी) तिथि को लेकर लोगों में असमांजस्य की स्थिति है। पंचांग में तिथि के गणना के भेद को लेकर यह स्थिति बनी है। कोई धनतेरस 12 को तो कोई 13 को मनाने के पक्ष में है। हांलाकि कुछ पंडित 13 नवंबर को ही धनतेरस मनाना उचित ठहरा रहे हैं। उनका मत है कि त्रयोदशी 13 (शुक्रवार) को उदया तिथि में भी रहेगी और प्रदोषकाल के समय भी। इस दिन शाम 5.59 बजे तक त्रयोदशी समाप्त हो जाएगी और प्रदोषकाल में नहीं रहेगी। इसलिए 12 नवंबर को ही धनतेरस मनाना उचित रहेगा।

इधर... ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बदहाल, लग रहा जाम

शहर में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को बदलने के लिए पिछले दिनों अभियान शुरू किया गया था। लेकिन कुछ दिनों से कार्रवाई नहीं होने के कारण एक बार स्थिति जस की तस हो गई है। तंग गलियों में बड़े वाहनों के घुसने से जाम की स्थिति बन रही है। पैदल यात्रियों को भी परेशान होना पड़ रहा है।

