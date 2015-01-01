पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोक अदालत:पति-पत्नी को दी समझाइश, साथ रहने को हुए तैयार, फलदार पौधा भेंट किया

आलीराजपुर2 दिन पहले
  • लोक अदालत में 85 प्रकरणों में 1 करोड़ 32 लाख के निराकरण हुए

आलीराजपुर एवं तहसील जोबट के सभी कोर्ट में जिला जज अरुण कुमार वर्मा अध्यक्ष जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के मार्गदर्शन में शनिवार को लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया।

उद्घाटन में वर्मा के अलावा जगदीशचंद्र गुप्ता अध्यक्ष जिला अभिभाषक संघ मौजूद थे। कार्यक्रम में प्रभारी नेशनल लोक अदालत एडीजे लखनलाल गोस्वामी, सचिव प्राधिकरण रवि, न्यायाधीशगण अभिषेक गोयल, निकिता चौहान, अर्पित जैन, अतुल यादव, शुभम नीमा, जिला विधिक सहायता अधिकारी सिमोन सुलिया, अधिवक्तागण और लीड बैंक मैनेजर सौरभ जैन व कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहे।

जिला न्यायालय आलीराजपुर एवं तहसील न्यायालय जोबट में कुल 9 न्यायिक खंडपीठ गठित की गई थी। लंबित राजीनामा योग्य कुल 396 नियमित प्रकरण रैफर किए गए। इनमें से 85 नियमित प्रकरणों का निराकरण करते हुए 1 करोड़ 32 लाख 38 हजार 291 रुपए के अवार्ड पारित हुए। प्रीलिटिगेशन के कुल 144 प्रकरणों का निराकरण करते हुए 29 लाख 20 हजार 598 रुपए के अवार्ड पारित किए गए।

जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश अरुण कुमार वर्मा की खंडपीठ द्वारा कुटुंब न्यायालय में लंबित दांपत्य विवाद के प्रकरण में सुंदरी विरूद्ध बाबू का मामला निपटाया गया। पति-पत्नी काफी समय से अलग रह रहे थे। दोनों को समझाकर साथ रहने को तैयार किया गया। हार-माला पहनाकर सम्मान किया। फलदार पौधा भी भेंट किया गया।

मृतक राधू के विधिक प्रतिनिधियों मेहरीबाई आदि को बीमा कंपनी की ओर से 7 लाख 70 हजार का प्रतिकार दिलवाया गया। मजिस्ट्रेट न्यायालय में भाइयों के विवाद का समझौता कराया गया। लोक अदालत में कुल 1306 प्रकरण रैफर किए गए थे। 229 प्रकरणों का निराकरण किया गया। 1 करोड़ 61 लाख 58 हजार 889 रुपए के अवार्ड पारित हुए। जिला चिकित्सालय के चिकित्सा दल द्वारा काउंटर लगाकर आगंतुकों की कोविड स्क्रीनिंग की गई।

