सुविधा की मांग:5 करोड़ की लागत से बनना था नानपुर में सीएससी, जगह नहीं मिलने से डबल फ्लोर का अस्पताल बनाने के लिए लिखा पत्र

आलीराजपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • नानपुर में रोजाना होती है 30 से 40 ओपीडी, 70 से 80 डिलीवरी हर माह का लोड होने से अस्पताल के लिए आई थी राशि

जिले की स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं बदहाल है। प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र (पीएससी), सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र (सीएससी) के अलावा जिला अस्पताल में ही डॉक्टर व सुविधाओं का अभाव है। नानपुर अस्पताल की बात करें तो यहां रोजाना करीब 30 से 40 की ओपीडी होती है। हर माह करीब 70 से 80 डिलीवरी की जाती है।

ऐसे में यहां अच्छे सामुदायिक स्वास्थ केंद्र की जरूरत को देखते हुए करीब 5 करोड़ से अधिक की राशि स्वीकृत की गई थी। लेकिन इस नए अस्पताल के लिए पर्याप्त जमीन नहीं मिल पा रही है। ऐसे में पुराने अस्पताल के परिसर में अधूरे निर्माण वाली दुकानों के स्थान पर डबल फ्लोर का अस्पताल बनाने के लिए योजना बनाई जा रही है। डॉ. जयदीप जमीदार ने बताया कि डबल फ्लोर के अस्पताल के लिए शासन को लिखा है। ऐसे में इसकी स्वीकृति का इंतजार है। फिलहाल पुराने सामुदायिक स्वास्थ केंद्र में ही लोगों का उपचार किया जा रहा है।

ये होगा 30 बेड के अस्पताल में - डॉ. जमीदार ने बताया नए अस्पताल में लेबर रूम, 2 वार्ड, 30 बेड, किचन एरिया, आटी एरिया, 2 डॉक्टरों के कक्ष और नर्सिंग स्टेशन होगा।

अभी ये है नानपुर का स्टाफ

सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में अभी 2 डॉक्टर जिसमें एक स्थाई और एक संविदाकर्मी है और एक आयुष चिकित्सक पदस्थ है। इसके अलावा 2 एएनएम और 2 सफाईकर्मी है। यहां नया अस्पताल बनने के बाद क्लिनिंग स्टाफ के पद स्वीकृत होने का अनुमान है।

आम्बुआ, खट्‌टाली में बनेंगे नए पीएससी - स्वास्थ विभाग के सिविल इंजीनियर रवि कनेल ने बताया कि आम्बुआ और खट्‌टाली के लिए भी दो नए पीएससी स्वीकृत हुए हैं। आम्बुआ और खट्‌टाली दोनों ही क्षेत्रों के लिए करीब 1-1 करोड़ से अधिक की राशि आई है। कनेल ने बताया यहां पीएससी के लिए बिल्डिंग के अलावा बाेरिंग और जी और एच टाइप के क्वार्टर बनना है। लेकिन निर्माण एजेंसी हाउसिंग बोर्ड के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि क्वार्टर बनाने संबंधी कोई निर्देश उनके पास नहीं है। कनेल ने बताया नए पीएससी करीब 8 से 12 माह में बनकर तैयार होने हैं।

स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं में होगा सुधार

गौरतलब है कि जिले में स्वास्थ सुविधाएं बहुत ही दयनीय है। अधिकतर मरीज अपना इलाज कराने के लिए दूसरे जिले व गुजरात जाते हैं। ऐसे में उनका खर्च भी बढ़ जाता है। मरीजों के साथ जाने वाले परिजन को भी बाहर ठहरने आदि की सुविधा नहीं मिल पाती है। दुर्घटना में घायल हुए गंभीर मरीजों के लिए भी जिले में उपचार की सुविधाएं नहीं है।

दुर्घटना होने पर पहले मरीज को नजदीक के अस्पताल में ले जाया जाता है। यहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उसे जिला अस्पताल रैफर किया जाता है। यहां भी सुविधा नहीं होने से उसे दूसरे जिले या गुजरात रैफर कर दिया है। ऐसे कई केस अब तक हो चुके हैं जिसमें रैफर करने के इस चक्कर में मरीज 108 में ही अपनी जान गंवा देते हैं।

