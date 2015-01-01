पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आलीराजपुर:किसी से गलती हो गई तो माफ कर दें व बीते को भुलाना सीखें : नारायण भाई

आलीराजपुर2 दिन पहले
आध्यात्मिकता हमें सिखाती है जल्दी उठकर भगवान को याद करें। किसी से गलती हो गई तो माफ कर दो और बीते को भुलाना सीखें। किसी से अनबन हुई तो उसे किनारे कर पुन: हाथ मिला लें। यह विचार इंदौर से पधारे जीवन जीने की कला के प्रणेता ब्रह्मकुमार नारायण भाई ने अपनी खुशी के पैरामीटर को पहचानें विषय पर महात्मा गांधी मार्ग स्थित ब्रह्माकुमारी सभागृह में नगरवासियों को संबोधित करते व्यक्त किए।

उन्हाेंने आगे कहा कि जीवन को दो ही तरीके से जीया जा सकता है। तपस्या बनाकर या तमाशा बनाकर। तपस्या का अर्थ जंगल में जाकर आंखें बंद करके बैठ जाना नहीं अपितु अपने दैनिक जीवन में आने वाली समस्याओं को मुस्कुराकर सहने को क्षमता को विकसित कर लेना है। हिमालय पर जाकर देह को ठंडा करना तपस्या नहीं अपितु हिमालय सी शीतलता दिमाग में रखना जरूर है।

किसी के क्रोधपूर्ण वचनों को मुस्कुराकर सह लेना जिसे आ गया सच समझ लेना उसका जीवन तपस्या ही बन जाता है। छोटी-छोटी बातों पर जो क्रोध करता है निश्चित ही उसका जीवन एक तमाशा सा बनकर ही रह जाता है। हर समय दिमाग गरम रखकर रहना यह जीवन को तमाशा बनाना है और दिमाग ठंडा रखना ही जीवन को तपस्या सा बनाना है।

