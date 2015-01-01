पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुगम हो यातायात:तंग गलियों में जाम न लगे इसलिए प्रमुख मार्गों पर बैरिकेड्स लगाकर रोक रहे हैं बड़े वाहन

आलीराजपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपावली के लिए यातायात विभाग ने बनाया ट्रैफिक प्लान
  • बैरिकेड्स के पास लगाई जवानों की ड्यूटी

दीपावली को लेकर बाजार में रौनक दिखाई देने लगी है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से खरीदारी करने के लिए लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ रही है। इससे लॉकडाउन के बाद अब दीपावली को लेकर व्यापारियों में भी उत्साह है। ऐसे में शहर में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था न बिगड़े और लोगों को परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े इसलिए यातायात विभाग ने प्लान तैयार किया है।

शहर के पांच प्रमुख मार्ग जहां से ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की ओर से आने वाले बड़े वाहन शहर की तंग गलियों और बाजार में एंट्री करते हैं। वहां बैरिकेड्स लगा दिए गए हैं। इन बैरिकेड्स को हटाकर वाहन दाखिल न हो सके। इसलिए यहां जवानों की ड्यूटी भी लगाई गई है। यातायात सूबेदार सुभाष सतपाड़िया ने बताया शहर में पार्किंग व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने के लिए दो-दाे जवानों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। क्योंकि ये पार्किंग को व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने का काम नगर पालिका का इसलिए जवान लोगों को भीड़-भाड़ वाले इलाकों में सड़क पर वाहन नहीं खड़े करने की समझाईश दे रहे हैं।

कुछ हद तक ही सक्सेस है प्लान : प्रमुख मार्गों की ओर जाने वाले रास्तों में बस स्टैंड से एमजी रोड, सिनेमा चौक से हाट गली सहित अन्य मार्गों पर बैरिकेड्स तो लगा दिए गए हैं। लेकिन इसका असर केवल सुबह से दोपहर तक ही दिखाई दे रहा है। जब तक जवान यहां ड्यूटी पर रहते हैं तब तक वाहन भी रुकते हैं। इसके बाद चार पहिया वाहन और कार सवार लोग इन्हें हटाकर इंट्री कर जाते हैं। इसलिए शाम होते-होते स्थिति जस की तस हो जाती है।

बीच सड़क पर होती है वाहनों की पार्किंग

शहर में पार्किंग के लिए कोई स्थान नहीं है। वाहन चालकों का जहां मन होता है वहां गाड़ियां लगाकर चले जाते हैं। बीच सड़क तक वाहन खड़े रहते हैं। जाम लगने का ये भी एक प्रमुख कारण। बीते एक साल में सड़क पर खड़े वाहनों की जब्ती जैसी कोई कार्रवाई विभाग द्वारा नहीं की गई है।

ट्रैफिक विभाग के पास नहीं है क्रेन - शहर में बेतरतीब वाहनों की पार्किंग होती है। इसका एक बड़ा कारण यह है कि ट्रैफिक विभाग के पास ऐसे वाहनों को उठाने के लिए क्रेन नहीं है। इसके लिए यातायात प्रभारी सुभाष सतपाड़िया ने नगर पालिका को पत्र तो लिखा है। लेकिन अब तक क्रेन उपलब्ध कराए जाने के संबंध में कोई विचार नहीं किया गया है। बता दें नगर पालिका के पास कचरा उठाने वाले गाडियों को भी कमी है।

इन पर भी कार्रवाई जरूरी - कोविड-19 महामारी के दौरान मार्च के बाद कुछ महीनों तक नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वाले लोगाें पर प्रशासन ने सख्ती से कार्रवाई की। लेकिन इसके बाद प्रशासन के सुस्त हो जाने से हालात जस के तस हो गए हैं। लोग बिना मास्क लगाए पूरे बाजार में घूमते हैं। लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जाती है।

शहर की यातायात व्यवस्था सुधारेंगे : एसपी श्रीवास्तव

शहर में यातायात व्यवस्था को सुधारने के लिए एसपी विपुल श्रीवास्तव के निर्देशन में अभियान शुरू किया गया था। हांलाकि लोग त्योहार के समय परेशान न हो इसलिए कार्रवाई अभी बंद है। अभी त्योहार के समय यातायात व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए प्रमुख मार्गों पर बैरिकेड्स लगाकर जवानों की ड्यूटी लगाई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें