जान से खिलवाड़:मेडिकल की दो होल सेल दुकानों से बड़ी मात्रा में जब्त हुई एक्सपायर डेट की दवाएं

आलीराजपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आलीराजपुर. होल सेल दुकान से बड़ी मात्रा में एक्सपायर दवाएं जब्त की गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
आलीराजपुर. होल सेल दुकान से बड़ी मात्रा में एक्सपायर दवाएं जब्त की गई।
  • शहर में मेडिकलों की जांच के दौरान स्वास्थ व राजस्व अमले ने दुकानों पर की कार्रवाई

जिले में फर्जी डॉक्टरों की भरमार तो है ही अब मेडिकल दुकानों पर भी खुलेआम एक्सपायर्ड दवाएं देकर लोगों की जान से खिलवाड़ किया जा रहा है। इसका कारण ये भी है कि जिम्मेदार फुड इंस्पेक्टर समय-समय पर मेडिकलों की जांच नहीं करते। ये बात कलेक्टर सुरभि गुप्ता के आदेश पर स्वास्थ और राजस्व विभाग द्वारा मंगलवार को मेडिकलों की जांच में सामने आई है।

मंगलवार को सीएमएचओ डॉ. प्रकाश ढ़ोके, एसडीएम लक्ष्मी गामड़, तहसीलदार केएल तिलवरे ने शहर के विभिन्न मेडिकल दुकानों पर जांच की। इस दौरान एमजी रोड स्थित सारडा मेडिकल और कालका मंदिर के सामने सुनिल इंटरप्राइजेस से बड़ी मात्रा में एक्सपायरी दवाएं जब्त की गई। बता दें पूरी कार्रवाई में ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर अजय मीणा शामिल नहीं थे। टीम ने मेडिकल से दवाएं जब्त कर तहसील कार्यालय में रखवाई है। आगे की कार्रवाई सीएमएचओ डॉ. ढोके कर कर रहे हैं। वहीं मेडिकल संचालक पर इस संबंध में क्या कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसका जवाब जिम्मेदार देने से बचते नजर आ रहे हैं।

मेडिकल संचालक बोले- हमारे पास भी कंपनी से आ जाती है एक्सपायर्ड दवाएं
होल सेल दवाइयों के संचालक सुनिल गुप्ता ने कहा कि हमारे पास भी दवाएं कंपनी से आती है। एक्सपायर्ड निकलने पर हम इन्हें वापस कर देते हैं। कुछ दवाएं हमारे पास एक्सपायर्ड होती है जिन्हें कंपनी के लोग आकर क्लेम करने के बाद ले जाते हैं। जो दवाइयां मिली है वो वापस करने की थी।

फर्जी इलाज करने वालों पर कार्रवाई जारी रहें
इधर, कलेक्टर सुरभि गुप्ता ने निर्देश दिए कि सभी एसडीएम व स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी यह सुनिश्चित करें कि जिन फर्जी इलाज करने वालों पर कार्रवाई की गई है वे पुनः आमजन का इलाज प्रारंभ ना करें। साथ ही फर्जी इलाज करने वालों पर सतत कार्रवाई की जाए। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि जिले में कही भी बगैर अनुमति अस्पताल संचालित ना हो।

वहीं, एक्सपायरी खाद्य एवं पेय पदार्थ के क्रय-विक्रय पर प्रतिबंध: जन सामान्य के स्वास्थ्य की सुरक्षा एवं लोक शांति बनाए रखने के लिए आलीराजपुर जिले की संपूर्ण राजस्व सीमा क्षेत्र में अपर कलेक्टर सुरेशचंद्र वर्मा ने दंड प्रक्रिया संहिता 1973 की धारा 144 के अंतर्गत प्रतिबंधात्मक आदेश जारी किए हैं। आदेश के तहत जिले के दुकानदारों द्वारा खाद्य एवं पेय पदार्थ जिनकी एक्सपायरी दिनांक (अवसान की तारीख) के पश्चात क्रय-विक्रय नहीं किया जाएगा। उल्लंघन करने पर भारतीय दंड संहिता 1860 की धारा 188 के अंतर्गत दंडनीय अपराध होगा।

सीधी बात- अजय मीणा, ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर, आलीराजपुर

मंगलवार को शहर की मेडिकल दुकानों पर कोई कार्रवाई हुई क्या? - मेडिकल दुकानों से एक्सपायरी डेट की दवाएं मिली है। सीएमएचओ ने कार्रवाई की है, मैं मौजूद नहीं था।

आप समय-समय पर शहर की मेडिकल दुकानों की जांच करते या नहीं? - ये तो नियम में है कि एक्सपायरी दवाओं को अलग रखा जाए। दवाइयों को 6 माह में रिटर्न करना होता है। हम भी चैक करते रहते हैं।

क्या आपके पास रिकॉर्ड है एक साल में कितने मेडिकल दुकानों की जांच की गई है? - हां हम जांच करते रहते हैं, हम इन्हें इंस्ट्रक्शन देते है रिकॉर्ड मेंटेन नहीं करते। मैं मेडिकल लीव पर हूं, मेरा स्वास्थ खराब है।

