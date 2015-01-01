पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सख्ती जरूरी:हाट पर प्रतिबंध नहीं, कार्रवाई नहीं होने से बिना मास्क के घूमते नजर आए लोग, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी उल्लंघन

आलीराजपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोविड-19 के नियमों के प्रति जागरूकता के अभाव में बाजार में उमड़ रही भीड़, प्रशासन नहीं हो रहा गंभीर

कारोना को लेकर नई गाइडलाइन तो जारी कर दी गई है। लेकिन शहर में अभी नियमों का पालन कराने के लिए कार्रवाई का अभाव नजर आ रहा है। ऐसे में लोग भी इसे गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। बाजार में आने जाने वालों के लिए मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य किया गया है। दुकानों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखने की बात कही गई है।

मास्क नहीं लगाने पर 100 रुपए और दुकानों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं होने पर 200 रुपए जुर्माना लगाया जाना है। लेकिन कार्रवाई हो नहीं रही है। वहीं लोगों की सुविधा को देखते हुए जिले में अभी हाट बाजार पर प्रतिबंध नहीं लगाया गया है। ऐसे में लोग नियमों का उल्लंघन कर रहे हैं।

सोमवार को आलीराजपुर में लगे हाट बाजार में भीड़ उमड़ी। बाजार में इतनी भीड़ थी कि एमजी रोड सहित अन्य स्थानों पर कई बार जाम की स्थिति बनी। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से आए महिला, पुरुष बिना मास्क के घूमते हुए नजर आए। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी खुला उल्लंघन किया गया। हाट गली में फुटकर व्यापारी और ठेलागाड़ी वालों ने बीच सड़क तक दुकानें लगा ली। जिससे जाम की स्थिति बनी।

बोहरा समाज : विवाह कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने वालों को मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य किया
नगर के बोहरा समाज ने काेरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए पहल की। समाजजन ने शादी के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने वाले लोगों के लिए मास्क अनिवार्य किया। इसी के तहत जकिया भाई के लड़के के विवाह समारोह में शामिल हुए सभी लोगों को अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क लगाने का आग्रह किया और सभी ने मास्क लगाकर यह संदेश दिया है कि कोई भी कार्यक्रम हो, चाहे विवाह या धार्मिक कार्यक्रम या अन्य सामाजिक कार्यक्रम हर व्यक्ति को मास्क लगाना होगा। शादी में समाजजन मास्क लगाकर नगर में निकले। दूल्हे ने भी मास्क पहना इससे अन्य लोगों कों भी प्रेरणा मिली।

इधर... कोविड-19 के नियमों का सख्ती से कराएं पालन: एसडीएम
जोबट तहसील कार्यालय में कोविड-19 महामारी संबंध में बैठक प्रभारी राजस्व एसडीएम लक्ष्मी गामड़ के नेतृत्व में हुई। बैठक में जोबट ब्लॉक के सभी कस्बे, मुख्यालय के अधिकारी थाना व चौकी प्रभारी, सीएमओ, हल्का पटवारी, सचिव, व्यापारी वर्ग संघ के पदाधिकारी शामिल हुए। एसडीएम ने गामड़ ने कहा कि महामारी एक बार फिर अपने पांव पसार रही है। सर्दियों के समय यह ज्यादा घातक हो सकती है। क्योंकि सर्दी के दिनों में सामान्य खांसी, सर्दी, बुखार हो जाता है।

ऐसे में मास्क व अन्य नियमों का पालन करना अनिवार्य है। जिससे संक्रमण को रोका जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाले समय में शादियों का भी सीजन शुरू होने जा रहा है। निर्देशानुसार शादी-ब्याह, पार्टी आदि सामूहिक, सामाजिक कार्यक्रम में सिर्फ 100 लोगों को शर्तों के अधीन अनुमति रहेगी।

उन्होंने सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं से सहयोग लेने और गांव-गांव तक जागरूकता अभियान के माध्यम से बचाव के लिए उचित उपाय और प्रचार-प्रसार करने की बात कही। इसके लिए स्थानीय कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई जाएगी। यदि इसमें कोई लापरवाही होती है तो संबंधित कर्मचारी पर उचित कार्यवाही होगी। बैठक में एसडीओपी दिलिप बिलवाल, तहसीलदार निर्भरसिंह पटेल, नायब तहसीलदार वंदना किराड़े, हल्का पटवारी बालूसिंह डावर, टीआई कैलाश चौहान, डॉक्टर, व्यापारी संघ के पदाधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें