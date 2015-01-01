पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशान हो रहे किसान:जिले में पर्याप्त मात्रा में खाद, लेकिन डिफाल्टर होने और सोसायटियों में खाते नहीं होने से नहीं मिल रहा

आलीराजपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोसायटी में नहीं मिलने पर कई दिनों से निजी दुकानों के चक्कर काट रहे किसान

जिले में खाद की कोई कमी नहीं है। सोसायटियों व निजी दुकानों पर भी पर्याप्त मात्रा में खाद उपलब्ध है। लेकिन किसानों को मिल नहीं पा रहा है। क्योंकि कई किसान कर्ज न भरने के कारण डिफाल्टर हो चुके हैं और अधिकतर किसानों के सोसायटियों में खाते नहीं है।

ऐसे में उन्हें निजी दुकानों के चक्कर लगाने पड़ रहे हैं। घंटों लंबी कतार में लगने के बावजूद उन्हें खाद नहीं मिल रहा है। ऐसे में किसानों को फसल बर्बाद होने का डर सता रहा है। रविवार को घंटों खाद की दुकानों पर कतार में खड़े रहने पर भी जब खाद नहीं मिला तो नानपुर क्षेत्र में 100 से ज्यादा किसान शिकायत लेकर कांग्रेस जिला अध्यक्ष महेश पटेल के पास पहुंचे।

खाद के लिए परेशान हो रहे किसान : जिंका अध्यक्ष पटेल

जिंका अध्यक्ष पटेल ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि जिला प्रशासन ने कृतिम खाद का संकट खड़ा कर दिया है। जिससे जिले के आदिवासी किसान परेशान हो रहे हैं। खाद की किल्लत के कारण किसानों की रबी की फसलें बर्बाद हो जाएगी।

रबी की फसलें बर्बाद हो जाएगी- किसान

किसान मगनसिंह पिता वालसिंह हरसवाट, हैमता पिता पातलिया लक्ष्मनी, तेरसिंह पिता केमता अजंदा, भुरलिया पिता गुलसिंह कुशलवई, जिमका रावत रामसिंह की चौकी, विकास पिता नुरला तीती सहित अन्य किसानों ने खाद की किल्लत पटेल को बताई। बोले खाद के अभाव में रबी की फसलें चौपट हो जाएगी। सोसायटी और खाद दुकानों के रोज चक्कर लगा रहे हैं।

लेकिन खाद नहीं मिल रहा है। पटेल ने बताया कि खाद से सरकारी गोदाम ओर वेयर हाउस भरे पड़े हैं। लेकिन किसी भी जवाबदार अधिकारियों का इस ओर ध्यान नहीं है। जिला प्रशासन जानबूझकर जिले में कृतिम खाद का संकट पैदा कर गरीब किसानों को परेशान कर रहा हैं।

कलेक्ट्रोरेट का घेराव करने की चेतावनी : पटेल ने कहा एक ओर प्रदेश के सीएम किसान हितैषी होने का ढिंढोरा पीटते हैं। दूसरी ओर उनके नुमाइंदे अधिकारी किसानों का गला घोंट रहे हंै। यह अन्याय है और गरीब आदिवासी किसानों के साथ छलावा है। उन्होंने शासन प्रशासन को चेतावनी दी है कि 3 दिन में आदिवासी किसानों की खाद की समस्या हल नहीं होती है तो वे जिले के हजारों किसानों के साथ सड़कों पर उतरकर आंदोलन करेंगे और कलेक्टर कार्यालय का घेराव करेंगे।

किसान तुरंत खुलवा सकते हैं खाते

कृषि उपसंचालक केसी वास्केल ने बताया कि किसानों को खाद के लिए परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं है। जिन किसानों के सोसायटियों में खाते नहीं है। उनके खाते तुरंत खोले जा रहे हैं। इसके लिए किसान को अपने खेत का खसरा नंबर, आधार कार्ड देना होगा। जो किसान डिफाल्टर हो चुके हैं वे भी सोसायटियों से नगद में खाद उठा सकते हैं।

सोमवार से नकद में उर्वरक विक्रय करेंगे

सोमवार से आलीराजपुर से विपणन संघ के मालवाई गोडाउन एंव जोबट गोडाउन से नकद में उर्वरक विक्रय किया जाएगा। किसान उसे शासन के निर्धारित कीमत में ही खरीदे। यदि कोई आधिक किमत में बेच रहा है तो विभाग को शिकायत करें।

-केसी वास्केल, कृषि उपसंचालक, आलीराजपुर

जिले में कहां कितना खाद

सेवा सहकारी समितियों में
यूरिया 685.790
डीएपी 371.47
सुपर 532

विपणन संघ में

यूरिया 240 डीएपी 200 सुपर 30

निजी दुकानों मेंं

यूरिया 410 डीएपी 301 सिंगल सुपर फास्फेट 1273

जिले में कुल

यूरिया 1335 डीएपी 872 सुपर 1835

(सभी आंकड़े मिट्रिक टन में)

इस रेट पर ही खरीदें खाद

यूरिया-267.50 रुपए 45 किलो बैग डीएपी - 50 किलो बैग में-1200 रु. सुपर-पाउडर में 301 रुपए दानेदार-335 रुपए एनपीके- 12, 32, 16-1175 रुपए एनपीके- 10, 26, 26-1165 रुपए

ये भी जानिए

जिले में पर्याप्त मात्रा में खाद है। दो दिन में नई रैक आने वाली है। एनएफएल कंपनी की लगनी वाली रेक में 500 मिट्रिक टन यूरिया की मांग की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें