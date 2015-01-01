पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मार्गदर्शन:सोच में सकारात्मक रूप से परिवर्तन लाने पर ही हम जग को बदल पाएंगे

आलीराजपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • शांतिकुंज के मध्य जोन प्रभारी योगेन्द्र गिरि ने कार्यकर्ताओं को दिया मार्गदर्शन

शांतिकुंज हरिद्वार मध्य जोन के प्रभारी योगेंद्र गिरी, उपजोन इंदौर के प्रभारी श्रीकृष्ण शर्मा और अलीराजपुर जिले के जिला समन्वयक संतोष वर्मा ने शक्तिपीठ और प्रज्ञापीठों का भ्रमण कर कार्यकर्ताओं को मार्गदर्शन दिया।

जिला मुख्यालय आलीराजपुर शक्तिपीठ पर टोली की अगवानी प्रमुख ट्रस्टी रणछोड़ राठौड़, जगदीश राठौड़ व गायत्री प्रज्ञापीठ छकतला के परिव्राजक रामलाल तोमर ने की।

टोली ने गुरुदेव व मातजी का पूजन किया। शांतिकुंज हरिद्वार के प्रतिनिधि गिरिजी ने शक्तिपीठ पर आलीराजपुर और सोंडवा तहसील के कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा कि मैं 1981 में जल संसाधन विभाग में इंजीनियर के पद पर था।

तब सरदार सरोवर का सर्वे चल रहा था। तब मुझे इस जिले में रुकने का मौका मिला था। तब से ही में इस जिले से नर्मदा किनारे से अच्छे से भलीभांति परिचित हूं। इस जिले में आदिवासियों के बीच मे रहकर मिशन का कार्य करने में कितनी कठिनाई आती है मैं यह अच्छी तरह समझ सकता हूं।

हमें मिशन के कार्य में सभी को साथ में लेकर चलना है, अब हमें बदलने का प्रयास करना पड़ेगा, तभी हम जग को बदल पाएंगे। हमारी सोच में भी सकारात्मक रूप से परिवर्तन लाना पड़ेगा। अच्छी सोच के व्यक्ति का समूह बनाना पड़ेगा, तभी हम एक विचार एक मत से गुरुदेव का कार्य कर पाएंगे।

शक्तिपीठ को कम से कम 24 गावों का केंद्र बनाएं

उन्होंने कहा गुरुदेव के रचनात्मक 100 सूत्री कार्यों को हाथ में लें। साधना का क्रम अपनाएं, मिशन की पत्र-पत्रिकाओं के सदस्य बनाएं, और शक्तिपीठ को कम से कम 24 गावों का केंद्र बनाएं। केंद्र को जिले से और जिले को जोन से जोड़कर गुरुदेव के कार्यों का निर्वहन करते रहे। कृष्ण शर्मा इंदौर उपजोन प्रभारी ने कहा कि हमारा शक्तिपीठ पर आना ही प्रमुखता नहीं है।

हमें गुरु देव के विचारों को जन-जन के घर-घर तक पहुंचाना है। हमें गृहे-गृहे यज्ञ के माध्यम से नियमित बलि वैश्य यज्ञ को भी प्रमुखता देना चाहिए। जिससे हमारा यज्ञ का व्यापक रूप हो जाएगा। आलीराजपुर शक्तिपीठ से आभार बद्रीलाल राठौड़ और पिंटू राठौड़ ने माना। विदाई परिव्राजक रामदास डोडवे और रमेश बारिया ने दी।

