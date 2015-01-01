पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आलीराजपुर:हमारा लक्ष्य सत्ता पाना नहीं बल्कि जनजागरण के साथ अंत्योदय की सेवा करना है : धारीवाल

आलीराजपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जब देश अंग्रेजों की गुलामी से जूझ रहा था उस समय राष्ट्रवाद के विचार के लिए 1925 में नागपुर में डॉ. हेडगेवार ने संघ की स्थापना की। सभी के प्रयासों एवं हजारों लोगों के बलिदान के बाद हमें आजादी मिली।

बाद में भारत के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री जवाहरलाल नेहरू बने, जिनकी मंत्री मंडल में हमारे पितृ पुरुष डॉ. श्यामाप्रसाद मुखर्जी विधि मंत्री बने, लेकिन जब उन्होंने देखा कि यह सरकार मोहम्मद अली जिन्ना और राष्ट्र विरोधी ताकतों का समर्थन कर रही है तो उन्होंने तुरंत अपने पद का त्याग कर राष्ट्रहित में 1952 में जनसंघ की स्थापना की। राजनीतिक पार्टी के तहत लोकसभा का चुनाव लड़ा गया।

उस समय 3 प्रतिशत वोट मिले थे। इसके बाद धीरे-धीरे देश की तस्वीर बदली और आज हम एक मजबूत स्थिति में पहुंच गए हैं। पहले हमारे पास 2 लोकसभा सदस्य थे तब विपक्षी हमारा मजाक उड़ाते थे, लेकिन आज हमारे पास 300 लोकसभा सदस्य हैं। यह चमत्कार नहीं बल्कि हमारे पूर्वजों के संघर्ष और बलिदान का परिणाम है। हमारा लक्ष्य सिर्फ सत्ता पाना नहीं बल्कि समाज में जनजागरण कर अंत्योदय की सेवा करना है। यह बात भाजपा नगर मंडल के दो दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण वर्ग के दूसरे दिन समापन सत्र को संबोधित करते हुए धार जिले के पूर्व भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष रमेश धारीवाल ने मुख्य अतिथि के तौर पर कही। सत्र की अध्यक्षता भाजपा के वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ता लक्ष्मीनारायण शर्मा ने की।

स्वागत उद्बोधन पूर्व विधायक नागरसिंह चौहान ने दिया। भाजपा के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष किशोर शाह ने कहा कि विपरीत परिस्थिति में हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं ने काम किया है। उस समय हमें कई परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा।

जेल भी गए, लेकिन हम रुके नहीं। समापन सत्र के दौरान धार से आए भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता अशोक जैन मुख्य अतिथि थे। अध्यक्षता वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ता रमेश सोमानी ने की। संचालन नीतेश चौधरी और रूपेश मकवाना ने किया। अतिथियों का स्वागत पार्षद आनंद सोलंकी, मंडल पदाधिकारी रितेश राठौड़, अभिषेक गेहलोत, सिद्धार्थ जैन, दीपक शर्मा, सुधांशु चंदेल, दीपक परिहार, आशीष तंवर, अंकित शाह, अनिल सेन आदि ने किया।

वर्ग में वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ता गोविंद कापड़िया, कांतिभाई शाह, प्रतापसिंह सिसाैदिया, सुदामा भटोदरा, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष वकीलसिंह ठकराला, जिपं अध्यक्ष अनिता चौहान, जिपं सदस्य इंदरसिंह चौहान, जपं अध्यक्ष सुनीता चौहान, पूर्व जपं अध्यक्ष भदूभाई पचाया, मंडल अध्यक्ष रिंकेश तंवर, महामंत्री गिरिराज मोदी, माधुसिंह कनेश आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें