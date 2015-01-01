पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या का निदान:35 गांव के लोगों को खरीदारी के लिए जाना पड़ता था बखतगढ़ और छकतला, मथवाड़ में साप्ताहिक हाट शुरू होने से मिली सुविधा

आलीराजपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • मथवाड़ के पर्वतीय और डूब क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले ग्रामीणों में उत्साह
  • विधायक पटेल ने किया हाट का भ्रमण

जिले के सुदूर पर्वतीय मथवाड़ क्षेत्र के 35 से अधिक गांव में रहने वालों ग्रामीणों को अब एक नई सहुलियत मिलना शुरू हो गई। अब यहां साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार लगना शुरू हो गया है।

जिससे क्षेत्र के ग्रामीणों और दुकानदारों में उत्साह का माहौल है। विधायक मुकेश पटेल मथवाड़ में शुरू किए गए साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार का अवलोकन करने पहुंचे और व्यवस्थाओं के संबंध में जरूरी निर्देश दिए।

हाट बाजार में भ्रमण के दौरान विधायक पटेल एक हाथठेला के समीप रुके व ग्रामीणों और बच्चों को अपने हाथों से गोल गप्पे बनाकर खिलाएं। इस दौरान विधायक पटेल ने कई बच्चों को खिलौने और ग्रामीणों को कपड़े भी दिलाए। इस दौरान विधायक पटेल को ग्रामीणों ने क्षेत्र की समस्याओं की जानकारी भी दी, जिनका निराकरण करने का आश्वासन विधायक ने दिया।

गौरतलब है कि अक्टूबर में क्षेत्र के सरपंचों, पंच और ग्रामीणों ने विधायक पटेल की मौजूदगी में हुई एक बैठक में मथवाड़ में साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया था। जिसकी शुरूआत हुई और साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार में व्यवस्थाओं का अवलोकन करने विधायक पटेल मथवाड़ पहुंचे।

दरअसल इन गांवों के ग्रामीण अभी तक बखतगढ़ और छकतला के साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार में खरीदारी करने के लिए जाते थे। लेकिन कोरोना काल में ग्रामीणों को खरीदारी के लिए कई परेशानियों का सामना पड़ा और वर्तमान में भी समस्याएं आ रही थी।

ऐसे में क्षेत्र के विभिन्न गांवों के सरपंचों, पंचों और ग्रामीणों ने विधायक पटेल की मौजूदगी में निर्णय लिया था कि ग्राम मथवाड़ में ही साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार लगाया जाएगा। जिससे ग्रामीणों को खरीदारी के लिए लंबी दूरी तय कर बखतगढ़ या छकतला नहीं जाना पड़े और मथवाड़ में ही उन्हें सुविधा मिल जाए।

डूब क्षेत्र के अलावा, महाराष्ट्र के लोग भी आ रहे

मथवाड़ के सरपंच पति कमलसिंह ने बताया कि नर्मदा डूब क्षेत्र के 20 से अधिक गांवों के ग्रामीणों को भी साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार का लाभ मिलेगा। इनके सहित पहाड़ी क्षेत्र से करीब 35 गांवों के लोग भी इस सुविधा से लाभांवित होंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार के लिए पर्याप्त व्यवस्थाएं ग्राम पंचायत ने करवाई है। मथवाड़ में साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार शुरू होने की घोषणा से ग्रामीणों में हर्ष है। मथवाड़ के हाट बाजार में नर्मदा नदी पार करके महाराष्ट्र के ग्रामीण भी खरीदारी करने आने लगे हैं।

ग्रामीणों ने बताई सड़क, बिजली और पानी की समस्याएं, विधायक ने निराकरण करने के साथ 2 घोषणा भी की

ग्रामीणों ने विधायक पटेल को सड़क, बिजली और पानी की समस्याओं से अवगत करवाया। जिस पर विधायक पटेल ने सभी समस्याओं के निराकरण का आश्वासन दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि क्षेत्र के विभिन्न गांवों में सड़कों का निर्माण करवाया जाएगा।

इसमें से कुछ सड़कों की स्वीकृति भी हो चुकी है। उन्होंने विभिन्न ग्रामों में आवश्यकतानुसार विद्युत डीपी और हैंडपंप लगवाने की घोषणा भी की। इस दौरान सरपंच तारवी कमलसिंह, सूरसिंह, सागर, तेरसिंह, गुलालसिंह, सुरतान, जुवानसिंह, हरदास भाई, दिलीपसिंह पटेल, नरसिंह पटेल, नानकिया, उस्मान भाई, नेवजी, भूपेंद्र सहित बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

