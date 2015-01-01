पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आलीराजपुर:सत्य अविनाशी ज्ञान से ही गरीबी दूर हो सकती है, ना कि धन दान करने से : नारायण भाई

आलीराजपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वर्तमान मानव जीवन में धन की गरीबी, स्वास्थ्य की गरीबी, चरित्र की गरीबी किसी धन, दवाई व भक्ति पूजा-पाठ कर्मकांड से दूर नहीं हो सकती है। यह सब तो हम बचपन से व कई जन्मों से करते आए हैं जिसका परिणाम दिन प्रतिदिन जीवन और ही इन कमियों से बढ़ता चला गया।

ह विचार इंदौर से पधारे जीवन जीने की कला के प्रणेता ब्रह्माकुमार नारायण भाई ने महात्मा गांधी मार्ग पर स्थित ब्रह्माकुमारी सभागृह में नगरवासियों को संबोधित करते हुए कही। उन्होंने कहा आज अनेक धार्मिक संस्थाएं, ट्रस्ट इस कार्य में लगी हुई है फिर भी गरीबी, हेल्थ, चरित्र का संकट दूर नहीं हो पाया। कारण सत विवेक की कमी।

जैसे एक मां-बाप अपने बच्चे को पढ़ा कर डॉक्टर इंजीनियर एक जन्म के लिए बना देते हैं जिससे उसका एक जीवन तो संपन्न ता से बीत जाता। लेकिन फिर दूसरे जन्म में वो पुनः पढ़ाई करके ही धन को हासिल कर सकता। फिर भी आरोग्यता, चरित्र की0 गरीबी तो बनी रहती है। उन्होंने कहा गरीब को दिया धन दान और ही उसे गरीब बना रहा है इस विषय पर आपने बताया कि अगर हम सदा के लिए इन चीजों को खत्म करना चाहते हैं।

स्वयं को, देश को, विश्व को संपन्न शक्तिशाली समृद्ध बनाना चाहते हैं। जहां चारों और वैभव की संपन्नता, निरोगी जीवन, चरित्र से भरपूरता हो उसके लिए सत्य ज्ञान, समझ, सत विवेक की आवश्यकता है। कहा जाता है जहां सुमति है वहां संपत्ति सभी तरह की है। नारायण भाई ने कहा जहां अविनाशी सत्यता है वहां सभी तरह की संपन्नता है। इसलिए ईश्वर से सत बुद्धि मांगी जाती है। उसके अभाव में गरीबी का संकट दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ता ही जा रहा है।

वर्तमान संकट काल में स्वयंभू परमपिता शिव परमात्मा, गरीब नवाज बन स्वयं इस धरा पर आकर सत्य ज्ञान द्वारा आत्माओं को सदा के लिए 84 जन्मों के लिए धन, आरोग्यता ,चरित्र, वैभव से परिपूर्ण बना रहे हैं। धन दान करके किसी गरीब को अल्प कालीन पूर्ति तो कर सकते हैं परंतु फिर भी वह गरीब ही बना रहता है। मांगता ही रहेगा, उसके संस्कार मांगने के रहेंगे। वह लिए हुए धन को वापिस नही चुका पाने के कारण गरीबी की दलदल में फंसता जाता है।

किसी को धन दान देकर के आपने परोपकार का कार्य नहीं किया बल्कि उसे और ही खड्डे में गिराकर हमेशा गरीब बने रहने का आशीर्वाद साथ में दे दिया। अगर धन दान के साथ उसी वक्त आत्मिक ज्ञान, स्वयं की पहचान देकर किया जाए तो पुनः गरीबी की रेखा से ऊपर उठकर इतना संपन्न मालामाल बन जाता है जिससे वह आत्मा दाता देवता बन जाती है।

इसलिए परमात्मा को गरीब नवाज कहा गया है। गरीब अर्थात पतितों को पावन बनाने वाला। जहां जीवन में पवित्रता है वहां सभी तरह की संपन्नता है इसलिए देवताओं के चित्रों में पैरों में कमल, पदम की निशानी बताई गई है।

