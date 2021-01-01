पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर हुआ कार्यक्रम

आलीराजपुरएक घंटा पहले
राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस का जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम कलेक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में हुआ। कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए मुख्य अतिथि एसपी विपुल श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि नए वोटर्स निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया में सहभागिता करें। अपने अधिकारों के प्रति सजग तथा जागरूक हो। इस अवसर पर मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी के संदेश का वाचन एसपी श्रीवास्तव ने किया।

उन्होंने सभी को शपथ भी दिलाई। कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सुरभि गुप्ता ने कहा कि युवा मतदान प्रक्रिया में पूरे उत्साह से जुड़े। प्रत्येक मतदाता अपने मताधिकारी का उपयोग करके सशक्त लोकतंत्र स्थापित करने में सहभागी बन सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा निर्वाचन आयोग के दिशा-निर्देशन में त्रुटि रहित मतदाता सूची के माध्यम से मतदान की प्रक्रिया में पारदर्शिता के लिए कार्य सतत किया जाता है। प्रत्येक मतदाता निर्भिक होकर अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग कर, सशक्त लोकतंत्र को स्थापित करने में अपनी महती भूमिका निभा सकता है। कार्यक्रम में मतदाता सूची में जुड़े युवा मतदाताओं को ईपीक कार्ड भी वितरित किए गए।

