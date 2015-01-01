पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सैंपलिंग:राजस्व अमले ने खाद्य सामग्री की जांच कर सैंपल लिए, एक्सपायर सामग्री नष्ट करवाई

आलीराजपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजस्व अमले ने खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावट मुक्ति अभियान के तहत आलीराजपुर में विभिन्न खाद्यान्न, मिठाई दुकानों आदि पर जांच कर कार्रवाई की। इस दौरान दुकानदारों को एक्सायरी, दूषित, मिलावटी एवं अमानक स्तर की खाद्य सामग्री अथवा कोल्डड्रिंक्स का विक्रय नहीं करने के लिए निर्देश दिए।

साथ ही दुकानों से एक्सपायरी, अमानक स्तर की एक्सपायर खाद्य सामग्री जब्त करते हुए विनिष्टीकरण की कार्रवाई की गई। दुकानदारों को समझाईश भी दी जा रही है कि साफ, ताजा और बगैर मिलावट की खाद्य सामग्री का विक्रय करें। त्योहारों के मद्देनजर मावा, दूध, मिठाईयां, नमकीन आदि की शुद्धता एवं गुणवत्ता सुनिश्चित हो इसके लिए प्रशासन द्वारा सघन जांच अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।

राजस्व, खाद्य विभाग, पुलिस विभाग की संयुक्त टीमें बाजार में दुकानों पर सघन जांच करते हुए शुद्ध और ताजी खाद्य सामग्री का विक्रय हो यह सुनिश्चित करा रही है। खाद्य विभाग द्वारा मिठाइयां एवं अन्य खाद्य सामग्री के सैंपल लेने की कार्रवाई भी की जा रही है।

कार्रवाई में खाद्य पदार्थों की जांच करते हुए 10 किलो नमकीन, 6 किलो दलिया, एक किलो मिल्क पाउडर एवं 50 चिप्स के पैकेट जब्त कर ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड में नष्ट किए गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें