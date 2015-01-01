पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवा:सो‍शल डिस्टेंस का पालन करते हुए समाजजन ने मनाई वीरांगना झलकारी बाई की जयंती

आलीराजपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • बिरसा बिग्रेड के नेतृत्व में हुआ कार्यक्रम, झलकारी बाई के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण, पुष्प अर्पित किए

बिरसा बिग्रेड के नेत्तृव में आदिवासी समाजजन ने सो‍शल डिस्पेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए वीरांगना झलकारी बाई की जयंती मनाई। समाजजन ने वीरांगना झलकारी बाई के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण कर पुष्प अर्पित किए। साथ ही दीप प्रज्जवलित कर कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत की गई।

समाजजन ने कहा कि देश ने जहां कई नामी योद्धा दिए हैं वहीं ये धरती वीरांगनाओं से भी खाली नहीं रही है। जब भी भारतीय वीरांगनाओं नाम लिया जाता है, तो रानी लक्ष्मी बाई को सभी जानते हैं। लेकिन बहुत ही कम लोग है जो ये जानते हो कि रानी लक्ष्मीबाई के अलावा देश में एक और भी वीरांगना रहीं है। जिनका नाम झलकारी बाई था।

झलकारी बाई का नाम रानी लक्ष्मीबाई से भी पहले आता है। इस वीरांगना को भारत की दूसरी लक्ष्मीबाई भी कहा जाता है। क्योंकि वह रानी लक्ष्मी बाई की हमशक्ल थी। समाज के सुरेश सेमलिया ने कहा कि झलकारी बाई ने 1857 की क्रांति के दौरान झांसी के युद्ध में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई थी।

झलकारी बाई, झांसी की रानी लक्ष्मीबाई की महिला सेना में ही सैनिक थीं। उनका जन्म एक गरीब कोरी परिवार में हुआ था। वह रानी लक्ष्मीबाई की सेना में एक आम सैनिक की तरह भर्ती हुईं थी। उनमें युद्ध के साथ ही अन्य असाधारण योग्यताएं थी। इसी के दम पर वह रानी लक्ष्मीबाई की विशेष सलाहकार बनीं। कहा जाता है कि रानी लक्ष्मीबाई के महत्वपूर्ण निर्णयों में झलकारी बाई की अहम भूमिका रहती थी।

झलकारी बाई ने खुद को रानी बताकर अंग्रेजों से लिया लोहा
झलकारी बाई ने अंग्रेजों से युद्ध लड़ने के लिए खुद को रानी बताया इससे उन्होंने पूरी अंग्रेजी सेना को अपनी तरफ आकर्षित कर लिया। जिससे दूसरी तरफ से रानी लक्ष्मीबाई सुरक्षित बाहर निकल सकीं। इस तरह झलकारी बाई खुद रानी लक्ष्मीबाई बनकर लड़ती रहीं और जनरल रोज की सेना उनके झांसे में आकर उन पर प्रहार करने में लगी रही।

काफी देर बाद उन्हें पता चला कि वह रानी लक्ष्मीबाई नहीं है। झलकारी बाई की इस महानता को लेकर ही बुंदेलखंड में रानी लक्ष्मीबाई के बराबर उन्हें सम्मान दिया जाता है। इस अवसर पर संजय भूरिया, रितु लोहारिया, सालम सोलंकी, भुरू मंडलोई, यश सेमलिय, साकेश भूरिया, करमसि भवर, अर्जुन पटेल, कमलेश भवर, अरविंद डुडवे ,रवि डावर अंकित लोहारिया अर्जुन बामनिया सहित आदिवासी समाज के सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

