निरीक्षण:एसडीएम ने किया नगर के प्रतिष्ठानों का निरीक्षण

आलीराजपुर3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

चंद्रशेखर आजाद नगर में बुधवार को एसडीएम राकेश परमार ने निरीक्षण किया। एसडीएम परमार सरकारी अस्पताल के साथ ही नगर के आजाद गेट, बस स्टैंड पर होटल व्यापारी, किराना व्यापारियां, खाद-बीज की दुकानों पर भी पहुंचे। इस दौरान उन्होंने व्यापारियों व दुकानदारों को साफ सफाई, फ्रेश माल, खाद्य सामग्री, दुकानों पर विक्रय करने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने दुकानदारों को एक्सपायरी डेट के सामग्री नहीं बेचने की हिदायत भी दी। होटल व्यापारियों को खाने की सामग्री ढक कर रखने के निर्देश दिए। निरीक्षण के दौरान एसडीएम परमार ने व्यापारियों से कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण और सुरक्षात्मक दृष्टि से मास्क लगाने तथा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने को कहा।

साथ ही ग्राहकों से भी उक्त निर्देशों का पालन सुनिश्चित कराए जाते हुए सामग्री विक्रय करने की बात कही। उन्होंने खाद-बीज की दुकानों पर पहुंच कर लाइसेंस की जांच की। लाइसेंस की वैधता की स्थिति देखी तथा समय सीमा में उक्त लाइसेंस नवीनीकरण की कार्रवाई संबंधित निर्देश भी दिए।

