शरद पूर्णिमा:आज पृथ्वी से 4 लाख किमी से अधिक की दूरी पर होगा शरद पूर्णिमा का चंद्रमा : सारिका

आलीराजपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • अलीराजपुर चंद्रमा शाम 5.26 पर उदय होगा और सुबह 5.21 बजे होगा अस्त

शुक्रवार को पूर्णिमा का चांद पूर्वी आकाश में शाम 5.13 बजे क्षितिज से उदित होना आरंभ होगा। लालिमा लिया चांद क्षितिज पर कुछ बड़े रूप दिखेगा। ऊपर उठने के बाद यह सामान्य पूर्णिमा के चांद की तरह चमकीला होते हुए 99.2 प्रतिशत चमक के साथ आकाश में लगभग 12 घंटे रहकर सुबह 5.80 बजे पश्चिम में अस्त हो जाएगा। आलीराजपुर में चंद्रमा के उदय होने का समय शाम 5.26 मिनट और सुबह अस्त होने का समय 5.21 बजे होगा।

नेशनल अवॉर्ड प्राप्त विज्ञान प्रसारक सारिका घारू ने बताया कि चंद्रमा एक ही रात में न तो रंग बदलता है और न आकार। वो तो उदित होते समय हमारी पृथ्वी का वातावरण चंद्रमा को लालिमा लिए दिखाता है। जब चंद्रमा पृथ्वी से लगभग 3 लाख 60 हजार किमी दूर रहता है तो वह अधिक बड़ा और चमकीला दिखता है़। जिसे सुपरमून कहते हैं। इस शरद पूर्णिमा को चंद्रमा 4,06394 किमी दूर रहते हुए हमसे ज्यादा दूर है। इसलिए यह सुपरमून की तरह नहीं चमकेगा।

सारिका ने बताया कि उदय एवं अस्त के समय चंद्रमा की किरणें पृथ्वी के वायुमंडल में अधिक दूरी तय करती है। जिससे बाकी रंग तो बीच में ही खो जाते हैं केवल लालिमा हमारी आंखों तक आती है। उदय एवं अस्त के समय-समय चंद्रमा को देखते समय हमारे सामने पृथ्वी पर स्थित इमारत, पहाड़, वृक्ष, आदि भी दिखते हैं। जिन्हें साथ देखने पर हमें लगता है कि चंद्रमा का गोला बड़ा है। यह आंखों का भ्रम या इलुजन होता है।

