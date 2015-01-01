पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी हो पैदावार:बीज को निश्चित दूरी पर प्लांट करने के लिए मल्टी सीड प्लांटर से बो रहे गेहूं, चना और मक्का

आलीराजपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कृषि विभाग के अधिकारी गांव-गांव जाकर किसानों को दे रहे बोवनी की जानकारी
  • कृषि विभाग को कलेक्टर ने उपलब्ध कराया प्लांटर

ठंड अच्छी गिरने के बाद से किसानों ने गेहूं, चने और मक्के की फसलों की बोवनी भी शुरू कर दी है। जिले में इस बार पिछले साल के मुकाबले 28 प्रतिशत तक रकबा कम हुआ है। क्योंकि पिछले साल जहां 64 हजार हेक्टेयर में बोवनी हुई थी।

वहीं इस साल 46 हजार हेक्टेयर में रबी की फसलों की बोवनी करने का लक्ष्य रखा है। इसके पीछे कृषि विभाग का कहना है कि इस साल 37.72 इंच बारिश हुई है। इसलिए रकबा भी कम हुआ है। पिछले साल 64.96 इंच बारिश हुई थी। बीते 10 सालों में 2019-20 में रिकॉर्ड बारिश दर्ज की गई थी। इसलिए पिछले साल रकबा भी ज्यादा था। इस बार अब तक जिले में 70 प्रतिशत से अधिक किसान बोवनी कर चुके हैं।

कृषि उपसंचालक केसी वास्केल ने बताया कृषि विभाग द्वारा पहली बार मल्टी सीड प्लांटर से गेंहू, चना एवं मक्का के बीज प्लांट किए जा रहे हैं। कलेक्टर सुरभि गुप्ता ने विभाग को एक मल्टी सीड प्लांटर उपलब्ध कराया है। फील्ड अधिकारियों द्वारा किसानों को सलाह दी जा रही है। जिसके बाद किसान स्वयं के ट्रैक्टर से लेजाकर बोवनी कर रहे हैं।

मल्टी सीड प्लांटर की विशेषता यह है कि यंत्र बीज को निश्चित दूरी पर प्लांट करता है। जिससे बीज की मात्रा कम लगती है व पौधों की संख्या वैज्ञानिक अनुशंसा अनुसार रहती है। जिले के कई किसान मल्टी सीड प्लांटर खरीदने के लिए तैयार हो रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया जिले के इच्छुक किसान मल्टी सीड प्लांटर की अधिक जानकारी के लिए 9907519998 पर संपंर्क कर सकते हैं।

इस तरह से लगाएं फसलें

गेहूं : शिड्रिल में डीएपी मिला के बाेएं। 21 दिन बाद पहली सिंचाई करें और यूरिया का डोज दें। इसके बाद दूसरा पानी और फिर तीसरे पानी में फिर से यूरिया का डोज दें।

चना : रिजबेट प्लांटर से बोवनी करें। शिड्रिल में डीएपी के साथ बोवनी करें। जिसमें खाद नीचे और बीज ऊपर गिरे।

मक्का : नए तरीके से बोवनी करें। मक्का को 1 बाय 1 की दूरी पर लगाएं। बोवनी के समय डीएपी और उसके बाद तीन स्टेज में यूरिया दें।

विभाग के मुताबिक जिले में पर्याप्त मात्रा में है खाद

यूरिया 1500
डीएपी 702
सिंगल सुपर फास्फेट 2 हजार
पोटाश 200
(मैट्रिक टन में )

इस साल बोवनी का रकबा

गेहूं 25 हजार
चना 10 हजार
मक्का 11 हजार
(हेक्टेयर में)

पिछले साल हुई थी बोवनी
गेहूं 36 हजार
चना 15 हजार
मक्का 12 हजार
(हेक्टेयर में)

