शिविर:आयुष्मान भारत योजना के कार्ड बनाने के लिए जिलेभर में लग रहे विशेष शिविर

आलीराजपुरएक घंटा पहले
जिले में आयुष्मान भारत योजना के तहत लक्षित व्यक्तियों के कार्ड बनाए जाने के लिए विशेष शिविरों का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इन शिविरों के माध्यम से प्रतिदिन जिलेभर में बड़ी संख्या में पात्र हितग्राहियों के आयुष्मान भारत योजना के कार्ड बनाए जाने का कार्य प्रगति पर है।

कलेक्टर सुरभि गुप्ता ने सभी राजस्व अधिकारियों, सीएमएचओ, जनपद पंचायत सीईओ, डीपीओ, आईसीडीएस एवं जिला प्रबंधक काॅमन सर्विस सेंटर सहित अन्य संबंधित अधिकारियों को आयुष्मान भारत योजना के कार्ड बनाए जाने के कार्य मेंं प्रगति व शिविरों में अधिक से अधिक लोगों के कार्ड बनाए जाने संबंधित निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए हैं कि उक्त काम में किसी भी स्तर पर कोताही ना हो यह सुनिश्चित किया जाए। साथ ही शिविर स्थलों का सतत निरीक्षण एवं आवश्यक व्यवस्थाएं सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश भी दिए हैं।

कलेक्टर गुप्ता ने आमजन से आह्वान किया है कि जिलेभर में आयुष्मान भारत योजना के कार्ड के लिए लोक सेवा केंद्रों एवं सीएससी पर सपंर्क कर सकते हैं। खाद्यान्न पर्ची धारक, संबल कार्ड धारी, एसईसीसी सूची में जिनके नाम है ऐसे परिवार के मुखिया एवं सदस्य आयुष्मान भारत योजना के कार्ड बनवाने के लिए अपना आधार कार्ड, पात्रता पर्ची, मोबाइल नं. लेकर शिविर स्थल पर पहुंचकर संपर्क कर उक्त कार्ड बनवा सकते हैं।

