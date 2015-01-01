पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजपूत समाज की वार्षिक सभा:विद्यार्थियों व सहयोगकर्ताओं को किया सम्मानित

आलीराजपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • असाड़ा राजपूत समाज की वार्षिक सभा हुई

असाड़ा राजपूत समाज द्वारा नए वर्ष के अवसर पर वार्षिक साधारण सभा महाराणा प्रताप भवन पर की गई। सभा में समाज की प्रगति के संबंध में प्राप्त प्रस्तावों पर विचार के बाद नवीन योजना के संबंध में प्रस्ताव पारित किए गए।

सदस्यों ने सभा में समाज के विकास कार्यों को आगे बढ़ाने, सामाजिक समरसता एवं सामाजिक संगठन को मजबूती प्रदान करने की बात कही। समाज के प्रतिभावान विद्यार्थियों सहित सहयोगकर्ताओं का सम्मान किया गया। सभापति दशरथसिंह चंदेल, समाज अध्यक्ष राजेश राठौर (एडवोकेट), समाज के पटेल विनेशसिंह वाघेला (मालवई) व रिंकेशसिंह तंवर मंचासीन थे। समाज के पदाधिकारी उमेश वर्मा कछवाहा ने भगवान श्रीराम की स्तुति प्रस्तुत की।

समाज अध्यक्ष राजेश राठौर ने अध्यक्षीय उद्बोधन दिया। उन्होंने नवीन समाज भवन निर्माण के संदर्भ में विस्तृत जानकारी देते हुए उनके कार्यकाल में किए गए कार्यों के बारे में बताया। संगठन की गतिविधियों को बढ़ावा देने के उद्देश्य से भावी योजनाओं के संबंध में विचार व्यक्त कर समाजजन से सहयोग की अपील की गई। समाज के पदाधिकारियों ने सभापति व मंचासीन अतिथियों का स्वागत-सम्मान किया।

पूर्व अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश राठौर, अरूण गेहलोत, रमणसिंह सोलंकी, अशोक सिंह सोलंकी, राजेश जगन्नाथसिंह वाघेला, नरेंद्र सिंह तंवर, सतीशसिंह भाटी, विनयसिंह सोलंकी, उमेश वर्मा कछवाहा, सर्वेशसिंह सिसौदिया, राहुलसिंह परिहार, राजेश आर वाघेला आदि ने भी विचार व्यक्त किए।

इनका हुआ सम्मान : कक्षा 10वीं में 97.33 % लाकर समाज में प्रथम स्थान पर रहे कृष्णा निखिलेश पंवार व 95.40% द्वितीय रही प्राची हेमेंद्र सिसौदिया तथा 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में 91.80 % लाकर प्रथम रहे जय ज्ञानेश्वर परिहार व 91.20 प्रतिशत अंक के साथ द्वितीय रहे प्रणव उमेश वर्मा को शील्ड प्रदान की गई। समाज की ओर से शेष अन्य प्रतिभावान विद्यार्थियों का भी सम्मान किया गया।

