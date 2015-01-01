पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:अधिकारी आमजन को वितरण होने वाले खाद्यान्न की स्थिति का जायजा लें

आलीराजपुरएक घंटा पहले
जिले के सभी राजस्व अधिकारियों की बैठक कलेक्टर सुरभि गुप्ता ने ली। बैठक में कलेक्टर ने आरसीएमएस पोर्टल पर लंबित राजस्व प्रकरणों की समीक्षा करते हुए प्रकरणों का समय सीमा में निराकरण करने के निर्देश दिए। नामांकन, बटवारों के सीमांकन की प्रगति की भी समीक्षा की।

उन्होंने सभी राजस्व मदों की प्रगति समय सीमा में सुनिश्चित करने को कहा। शासकीय योजनाओं के तहत निर्मित होने वाले निर्माणों आदि के लिए भूमि आवंटन के लंबित प्रकरणों के लिए भी जरूरी निर्देश दिए।

बैठक में उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि एवं मुख्यमंत्री किसान कल्याण योजना की प्रगति शत प्रतिशत प्रगति सुनिश्चित करें। कलेक्टर ने एसडीएम, तहसीलदार को अपने-अपने क्षेत्र की शासकीय उचित मूल्य दुकानों का नियमित रूप से निरीक्षण करने को कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि अधिकारी आमजन को वितरण होने वाले खाद्यान्न वितरण की स्थिति का जायजा लें।

