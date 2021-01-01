पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जनसुनवाई:शहर के मुख्य मार्ग पर जर्जर हो रहा है भवन, डिस्मेंटल किया जाए

आलीराजपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर ने सुनी आवेदकों की समस्याएं, कुल 23 आवेदन

शहर के वार्ड क्रमांक 8 में आने वाले मुख्य मार्ग रणछोड़ राय मार्ग पर एक माकन जर्जर होकर बहुत ही खतरनाक स्थिति में खड़ा है। भीड़भाड़ वाला और बीच बाजार का इलाका होने से वहां से आने-जाने वाले राहगीरों को हमेशा जान माल का खतरा बना रहता है। नगर का मुख्य मार्ग होने से दिनभर आवाजाही बनी रहती है।

जर्जर और खतरनाक मकान का नोटिस नगरपालिका ने पिछले 10 वर्षों से संबंधित मकान मालिक धनराज पिता छगनलाल राठौड़ को दिया जा रहा है और कई बार मुआवजा भी दिया जा चुका है। लेकिन मकान मालिक ने आज तक उक्त मकान खाली नहीं किया। जबकि जर्जर मकान के किसी भी समय गिरने की पूरी संभावना है। मोहल्लेवासियों और पड़ोसियों द्वारा भी इसकी शिकायत नगरपालिका को दी गई थी। लेकिन आज तक कोई कार्यवाही नहीं हुई।

मकान को खाली कराकर डिस्मेंटल किया जाए। जिससे शहरवासी को और स्वयं मकान मालिक के परिवार की जान और माल की सुरक्षा की जा सके। यह बात मंगलवार को जनसुनवाई में वार्ड के लोगों ने कलेक्टर सुरभि गुप्ता से कही। जनसुनवाई में कुल 23 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए। इसमें बंटवारे के बावजूद जमीन पर कब्जा, भूमि पर कब्जा, अनुकंपा नियुक्ति, परिवार के मुखिया की मृत्यु होने पर आर्थिक सहायता स्वीकृति, आवास भूमि के लिए पट्टा वितरण, जमीन का मुआवजा सहित अन्य विषय से जुड़े आवेदन आए। इस अवसर पर कलेक्टर गुप्ता ने संबंधित विभाग प्रमुखों को प्राप्त आवेदनों का परीक्षण करते हुए समय सीमा में निराकरण के निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser