राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस:इंदिराजी के योगदान व बलिदान को देश कभी भुल नहीं सकता: पटेल

आलीराजपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला कांग्रेस ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व.गांधी की जयंती राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस के रूप में मनाई

जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के तत्वाधान मे गुरुवार को भारत की प्रथम महिला पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती हर्षोल्लास के साथ राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस के रूप में मनाई गई। कार्यक्रम में नेताओं ने श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित कर स्व. गांधी के सपनों को साकार करने एवं राष्ट्रीय एकता का संकल्प भी दोहराया।

इस अवसर पर जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष महेश पटेल, विधायक मुकेश पटेल सहित बड़ी संख्या में वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नेता एवं कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे। जिला मुख्यालय कार्यक्रम में कांग्रेसी नेताओं द्वारा बस स्टैंड स्थित चौराहे पर प्रधानमंत्री स्व. गांधी की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण किया गया।

इस दौरान कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने जब तक सूरज-चांद रहेगा, इंदिरा तेरा नाम रहेगा, इंदिरा गांधी अमर रहे, इंदिरा तेरा यह बलिदान याद रखेगा हिंदुस्तान के नारे लगाए। पुष्पांजलि सभा में जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष पटेल ने श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित करते हुए कहा कि पूरा देश उनके कार्यकाल में हुए विकास कार्यों के लिए सदैव कृतज्ञ रहेगा।

इंदिराजी एक ऐसी जननायक नेत्री थी, जिन्होंने भारत को विश्व के अग्रणी देशों में स्थापित कर विश्वभर मे अपना लोहा मनवाया। उन्होंने देश की एकता और अखंडता के लिए अपनी जान तक न्यौछावर कर शहादत दे दी। इंदिराजी के देशहित में दिए गए योगदान और बलिदान को देश कभी भुल नहीं सकता है।

विधायक मुकेश पटेल ने कहा कि गांधी आत्मविश्वास, सहज निर्णय, कुशल नेत्रत्व, राजनैतिक कुशलता के बल पर विश्व के राजनैतिक पटल पर एक सशक्त तथा अविस्मरणीय राजनेता के रूप में जानी जाती है। देश की प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री बनकर उन्होंने महिलाओं के आत्मसम्मान को बल दिया।

ये रहे उपस्थित : इस अवसर पर कांग्रेस कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश राठौर, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष राधेश्याम माहेश्वरी, कांग्रेसी नेता पर्वतसिंह राठौर, खुर्शीद दिवान, अनिल थेपडिया, राजेंद्र टवली, राजेंद्र गुडडु, हाजी आरीफ ब्लौच, सुरेश परिहार, पप्पू पटेल, श्याम राठौड़ सैंडी,जिला कांग्रेस मीडिया प्रभारी रफीक कुरैशी सहित बड़ी संख्या में कांग्रेसी नेता व कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

