पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जिले में राहत आलीराजपुर स्वास्थ विभाग द्वारा जारी कोरोना रिपोर्ट:कम हो रहा कोरोना का कहर; पूरे जिले में अब सिर्फ 7 ही एक्टिव केस, 1033 संक्रमित अब तक स्वस्थ होकर लौटे

आलीराजपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हमें सचेत रहना हैं लेकिन अब भी हो रही है लापरवाही क्योंकि बाजार में उमड़ रही भीड़
  • कम हुआ संक्रमण का फैलाव, अब सर्फ फीवर क्लीनिक पर हो रही जांचें, बमुश्किल 1 से 2 एक्टिव मिल रहे

स्वास्थ विभाग द्वारा जारी कोरोना रिपोर्ट के अनुसार अब जिले में कोरोना का कहर कम हो रहा है। ऐसा इसलिए कहना पड़ रहा है कि क्योंकि जिले में अब तक 1053 संक्रमित मिले थे। इनमें से 13 लोगों की मौत हुई और 1033 मरीज जिले के विभिन्न आइसोलेशन वार्ड से स्वास्थ होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। जिले में अब सिर्फ 7 एक्टिव केस शेष रह गए हैं।

इनमें से सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव केस आलीराजपुर शहर के है। जिनकी संख्या 4 है। वहीं जोबट, भाभरा और उदयगढ़ में 1-1 एक्टिव केस है। सोंडवा, कट्ठीवाड़ा और जिला जेल में मरीजों की संख्या शून्य हो चुकी है। वहीं स्वास्थ विभाग के अनुसार जिले में अब सिर्फ फीवर क्लीनिकों पर आने वाले मरीजों की ही जांच की जा रही है। जिसमें बमुश्किल 1 से 2 एक्टिव मिल रहे हैं।

22 दिन में 19 से बढ़कर 25 हजार लोगों की हुई जांच

स्वास्थ विभाग द्वारा जारी किए जाने वाली रिपोर्ट के अनुसार 7 अक्टूबर तक कुल 19337 लोगों की जांच हुई थी। इसके बाद 28 अक्टूबर को जारी रिपोर्ट के अनुसार 25502 लोगों की जांच हाेना बताया गया है। यानी 22 दिन में 6 हजार 165 लोगों की जांच की गई है।

8 लाख की आबादी वाले जिले में केवल 25 हजार लोगों की हुई जांच

कोरोना को लेकर आप सुन रहे होंगे कि जिले में इसका असर कम हुआ है। लेकिन ऐसा है नहीं, क्योंकि जिले में जांचें ही उतनी नहीं हो रही है। 8 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों की आबादी वाले आदिवासी बाहुल्य जिले में 7 माह के आंकड़ों पर नजर डाले तो सिर्फ 19 हजार 337 लोगों की जांच की गई है।

स्वभाविक है जांचें कम होने से जिले में पॉजीटिव मरीज भी कम मिले। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा 7 अक्टूबर तक दी गई रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जिले में 995 के करीब पॉजिटिव मिले। इनमें 938 स्वस्थ्य होकर घर भी लौटे चुके। बता दें पूरे जिले में पहले तीन माह अप्रैल, मई और जून में 500-500 लोगों की जांच भी नहीं की गई है। इन तीन महीनों के दौरान कुल 858 लोगों की ही जांच हुई। जिसमें सिर्फ 4 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए थे।

सबसे ज्यादा जांचें अगस्त में की गई। इस माह 7 हजार 425 लोगों की जांच हुई। जिसमें 436 लोग पॉजिटिव मिले। इसके बाद सितंबर में 5 हजार 973 लोगों की जांच हुई। गौरतलब है कि जिले में जुलाई में किल कोरोना अभियान चलाया गया था। जिसमें घर-घर जाकर लोगों की जांच की गई। इसके बावजूद ये आंकड़ा केवल चार हजार 262 था।

जिले में किस माह कितनी सैंपलिंग हुई
माह जांच पॉजिटिव
अप्रैल 181 3
मई 333 0
जून 344 1
जुलाई 4262 165
अगस्त 7425 436
सितंबर 5973 378
अक्टूबर 819 12
कुल 19337 995

(7अक्टूबर तक के अपडेट आंकड़े)

गाइडलाइन अनुसार अब फीवर क्लीनिकों पर हो रही जांच

शासन की गाइडलाइन अनुसार अब सिर्फ फीवर क्लीनिक पर आने वाले मरीजों की ही जांच की जा रही है। ऐसा नहीं है कि सैंपलिंग कम हुई है। जिलेभर में अब तक 25 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की जांच की जा चुकी है। रिकवरी रेट भी अच्छा रहा है। पहले के मुकाबले अब मरीज कम सामने आ रहे हैं।

-केसी गुप्ता, सिविल सर्जन, आलीराजपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें