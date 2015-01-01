पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रैली:बिरसा मुंडा के जन्म जयंती पर जनजाति विकास मंच ने निकाली वाहन रैली, जगह-जगह किया स्वागत

आलीराजपुर3 घंटे पहले
आगामी 15 नवंबर को मनाए जाने वाली भगवान बिरसा मुंडा जयंती के अवसर पर पुरे जिले में गौरव यात्रा निकाली जा रही है। इसी कड़ी में कृषि उपज मंडी से जनजातीय विकास मंच के द्वारा विशाल वाहन रैली निकाली गई। रैली प्रतापगंज मार्ग, रणछोड़राय मार्ग, बस स्टैंड, असाड़पुरा, नीमचौक, झंडा चौक, दाहोद नाका होते हुए रामदेव वाटिका पर पहुंची। जहां समापन के बाद सभा का आयोजन किया गया।

वाहन रैली जैसे ही नगर के प्रमुख मार्गों पर पहुंची नगरवासियों ने पुष्पवर्षा कर स्वागत किया। वाहन रैली का स्वागत राठौड़ समाज, दशा वैष्णव पोरवाड़ समाज, माहेश्वरी समाज, जैन समाज, हरसोला समाज, असाड़ा राजपूत समाज, लौहार समाज, ब्राह्मण समाज, माली समाज आदि ने किया। वाहन रैली में सबसे आगे एक रथ पर भगवान बिरसा मुंडा की तस्वीर रखी हुई थी। जिसके पीछे दो पहिया वाहन चल रहे थे।

वाहन रैली दाहोद नाका स्थित टंट्या मामा मूर्ति स्थल पहुंची। जहां पर टंट्या मामा की मूर्ति पर अतिथियों ने माल्यार्पण किया। वाहन रैली में पूर्व विधायक नागरसिंह चौहान, भाजपा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष रिंकेश तवर, हिंदू युवा जनजाति संगठन के जिलाध्यक्ष दिलीप चौहान, भाजपा जिला मीडिया प्रभारी हितेंद्र शर्मा, निलेश जैन, मोंटू शाह, अंकित शाह, अभिषेक गेहलोत आदि भी शामिल हुए।

जनजातीय विकास मंच के विभाग सह संयोजक रेमसिंह डूडवे ने भगवान बिरसा मुंडा जन्म जयंती कार्यक्रम के तहत रामदेव वाटिका में उपस्थित जनजातीय युवाओं को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा आदिवासी संस्कृति में देश एवं धर्म के लिए अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले हजारों योद्धाओं ने जन्म लिया।

जिन्होंने समय-समय पर हिंदू धर्म संस्कृति एवं परंपरा को बचाने का कार्य किया है। देश की आजादी में जनजाति समाज के लोगों ने बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। चाहे वह बंगाल हो या असम, मप्र हो या राजस्थान हर जगह जनजाति समाज के योद्धाओं ने देश पर सर्वस्व लुटाते हुए धर्म एवं संस्कृति की रक्षा करने का कार्य किया है।

अंग्रेजों की गुलामी के 200 वर्षों एवं मुगलों की गुलामी के 700 वर्षों के दौरान भी जनजातीय समाज ने अपने प्राणों का बलिदान देकर हिंदू धर्म को संरक्षित करने का कार्य किया। इस दौरान मंच पर संघ के नगर संचालक जयस भट्ट, अभाविप के प्रदेश मंत्री निलेश सोलंकी, जनजातीय कार्यकर्ता देवला भाई मौजूद थे।

