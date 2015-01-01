पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तेंदुए का आतंक:राला मंडल इंदाैर की टीम ने दाे जगह लगाए पिंजरे

अमझेरा2 घंटे पहले
  • टीम को सर्चिंग में नहीं मिले तेंदुए के पगमार्क

गुरुवार रात को वन ग्राम गनियारा में अपने पिता के साथ घर के बाहर सो रही मासूम बालिका गुड़िया को तेंदुआ उठा ले गया था। तेंदुए को पकड़ने के लिए शुक्रवार को इंदौर रालामंडल से वन वन विभाग की रेस्क्यू की टीम पहुंची। अमझेरा रेंज के सब रेंजर रामसिंह वास्केल ने अपनी टीम के साथ घटनास्थल के आसपास लगे घने जंगलों में दिनभर तेंदुए के पग मार्क खोजने के लिए सर्चिंग की।

फसलों की कटाई होने की वजह से तेंदुए के पग मार्क का पता नहीं लग पाया। रालामंडल इंदौर रेस्क्यू टीम के शेर सिंह कटारा ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को घटनास्थल के आसपास के 5 किलोमीटर के एरिया के जंगलों में सर्च अभियान टीम द्वारा चलाया गया। तेंदुए के पग मार्क नहीं मिल पाए हैं।

हमारे द्वारा तेंदुए को पकड़ने के लिए ग्रामीण जनों द्वारा बताए गए स्थान आंगनवाड़ी के पास एक पिंजरा लगाया गया है। एक पिंजरा पटेल फलिया में पश्चिम दिशा में लगाया है। टीम द्वारा ग्रामीणाें को सचेत किया गया है कि कोई भी घर के बाहर नहीं सोए। तेंदुआ कभी भी आकर हमला कर सकता है। हम लगातार प्रयास कर रहे हैं तेंदुए को जल्द से जल्द पकड़ लिया जाएगा।

