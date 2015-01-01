पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यह गलत है:मैजिक में 42 मजदूराें काे बैठा रहे, हादसे की आशंका

बदनावरएक घंटा पहले
इन दिनों क्षेत्र में मटर फसल पकने पर उसे तोड़कर मंडी तक ले जाने के लिए ज्यादा मजदूरों की जरूरत पड़ रही है। कई गांव में मजदूर मिल जाते हैं तो कई गांव में मजदूरों की व्यवस्था नहीं होने के कारण बदनावर सहित पश्चिम क्षेत्र से मजदूर मालवा में आते हैं। भाड़ा अधिक कमाने के चक्कर में पिकअप वाहन व मैजिक वाले क्षमता से अधिक मजदूर भर कर ला रहे हैं।

जिससे कभी भी बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है। नाम नहीं बताने की शर्त पर एक मैजिक के ड्राइवर ने बताया 40 से लगाकर 45 की संख्या में मजदूर हम भरकर लाते हैं। किसान के खेत तक छोड़ते हैं। दिन में दो से तीन बार मजदूरों को किसानों के खेत तक छोड़ते हैं। शाम होते ही उन्हें घर पर भी ले जाकर छोड़ते हैं। कम मजदूर होने पर हमें डीजल खर्च नहीं मिलता इसलिए अधिक सवारी ले जाते हैं।

