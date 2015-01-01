पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चयन:86 युवाओं ने राेजगार के लिए कराया पंजीयन, 23 चयनित

बदनावरएक घंटा पहले
जनपद पंचायत के सभाकक्ष में जनपद सीईओ तीजा पंवार के निर्देशन में भारतीय सुरक्षा दस्ता परिषद नई दिल्ली एवं मप्र राज्य ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन ब्लॉक बदनावर के सहयोग से सुरक्षा जवान एवं सुरक्षा सुपरवाइजर भर्ती शिविर का आयाेजन मंगलवार काे किया।

इसमें ग्रामीण अंचल से 86 शिक्षित युवाओं ने राेजगार के लिए पंजीयन कराया। एसआईएस इंडिया लिमिटेड नीमच के भर्ती अधिकारी सुरेंद्र कुमार पोटर व सहायक विकेंद्र दांगी ने मापदंड के अनुसार 23 युवाओं का चयन किया।

बदनावर विकासखंड के प्रंबधक विजय सिंह तंवर ने बताया चयनित युवाओं को नीमच में एक महीने के प्रशिक्षण के बाद 65 वर्ष की उम्र तक स्थाई नौकरी दी जाएगी। वेतनमान पोस्टिंग के आधार पर राज्य, केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पारित न्यूनतम वेतन अधिनियम के अनुसार एवं अतिरिक्त भत्ता देय होगा। वेतन में बढ़ोतरी व समय-समय पर प्रमोशन, परफारमेंस के आधार पर बोनस दिया जाएगा। सरकारी पेंशन 10 वर्ष की सेवा होने पर शुरू हाेगी।

ग्रेज्युटी 5 साल की सेवा पूरी करने पर, पीएफ ज्वाइन करते ही पहले महीने से मुफ्त मेडिकल सुविधा, कर्मचारी और उसके पूरे परिवार को दुर्घटना बीमा 1 लाख से 6 लाख रु. तक, सेवा योजना कर्मचारी की असमय मौत होने पर उनके परिवार को एक लाख रु. या उससे अधिक की रकम 72 घंटे के अंदर उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।

इन सुविधा के साथ औद्याेगिक क्षेत्रों के साथ बैंकाें, खजुराहों, उज्जैन महाकाल मंदिर, सांची स्तूप, दिल्ली व गुडगांव में 12 से 14 हजार रु. के वेतनमान पर रखा जाएगा। जो युवा इस शिविर से वंचित रह गए वे बुधवार को जनपद पंचायत धार में आयोजित शिविर में भाग ले सकते हैं। शिविर के दौरान ब्लॉक सदस्य सीमा चौहान, विनोद अचाले, सुरमा एस्के, जयेंद्र सिंह पंवार, अर्पित शर्मा आदि माैजूद थे।

