आजीवन कारावास:बहू को जिंदा जलाने वाले आराेपी सास -ससुर को आजीवन कारावास की सजा

बदनावर2 घंटे पहले
बहू काे जिंदा जलाने वाले आराेपी सास-ससुर काे साेमवार काे आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई। अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश मोहम्मद मूसा खान ने आरोपी मोहन ओसारी (57), भागू बाई पति मोहन ओसारी (55) निवासी कालू पाड़ा के खिलाफ दाेष सिद्ध हाेने पर सजा सुनाकर पांच हजार रु. के अर्थदंड से दंडित किया। घटना 7 नवंबर 2016 की गांव कालूपाड़ा की है। निर्मला बाई (32) पर आराेपी सास-ससुर ने मिट्टी का तेल डालकर आग लगा दी थी। जिसे उपचार के लिए सिविल हॉस्पिटल रतलाम लेकर गए थे।

मृत्यु कालीन कथन नायब तहसीलदार राकेश सस्तीया को देते समय निर्मला ने बताया कि घर पर खाना बना रही थी। पति काम पर गया था। सास-ससुर आए दिन खेती के काम को लेकर झगड़ा करते थे। घटना के दिन सास-ससुर आए और आकर विवाद करने लगे। कहते थे कि तू खेत पर काम नहीं करती है। यह बोलकर उन्होंने पास में रखा केराेसिन छिड़क कर आग लगा दी।

जिसके कारण 85% जलने से मृतिका निर्मला की अस्पताल में मौत हाे गई थी। दोनों आरोपी पूर्व से ही न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में थे। अभियोजन की ओर से 16 साक्ष्य कराए गए। जिस पर न्यायालय ने अभियोजन साक्ष्यों के कथनों को विश्वसनीय मानकर अभियोजन का मामला संदेह से परे माना। अभियोजन की ओर से पैरवी शासकीय अधिवक्ता भानु प्रताप सिंह पंवार ने की।

