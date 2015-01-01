पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्मसभा:साधु और श्रावक दोनों धर्म रूपी गाड़ी के दो पहिए हैं, एक भी कमजोर पड़ जाए तो चलना मुश्किल होता है

बदनावर4 घंटे पहले
  • यह बात मुनि प्रगल्भसागरजी ने चातुर्मास मंगल कलश निष्ठापन समारोह के दौरान धर्मसभा में कही

साधु-संतों के बगैर धर्म नहीं रहता और श्रावक के बगैर साधु की चर्या नहीं निभ सकती। संसार के हर प्राणी एक दूसरे पर आश्रित होते हैं इसलिए कहा भी गया है “परस्पर ग्रहों जीवन” परस्पर उपकार करना ही जीवों का धर्म है। श्रमण (साधु) और श्रावक दोनों धर्म रूपी गाड़ी के दो पहिए हैं। इसमें से एक भी कमजोर पड़ जाए तो धर्म रूपी गाड़ी का चलना मुश्किल होता है।

यह बात कुंदकुंद सभागृह में वर्षायोग में विराजित मुनि प्रगल्भसागरजी ने चातुर्मास मंगल कलश निष्ठापन समारोह के दौरान अणुनगर में आयोजित धर्मसभा में कही। दिगंबर जैन समाज के सचिव ओम पाटोदी ने बताया कार्यक्रम के प्रारंभ में जिनाभिषेक एवं विश्व मंगल शांतिधारा की गई।

इसके पश्चात रोहन कुमार राजेश कुमार मोदी परिवार ने मंडल विधान का पूजन किया गया। तत्पश्चात सभी समाजजन एवं चातुर्मास मंगल कलश के दानदाता मुनि के सान्निध्य में चल समारोह के रूप में नगर में निकले। मुनि द्वारा मंगल कलश प्राप्तकर्ता परिवार के यहां पहुंच कर मंगल कलश स्थापित किया गया। बाद में चल समारोह धर्मसभा के रूप में परिवर्तित हो गया।

जहां पर कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत में चहेती पाटोदी, कृतिका गोधा एवं निशी पाटोदी ने मंगलाचरण प्रस्तुत किया गया। तत्पश्चात मुनि के मंगल प्रवचन हुए। चातुर्मास में विशेष सहयोग करने वाले सभी कार्यकर्ता, दानदाता महिला-पुरुष को अभिनंदन पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया गया। अंत में स्वामीवात्सल्य हुआ। इसका लाभ राजेश कुमार मोदी परिवार ने लिया। संचालन पवन पाटोदी ने किया।

