भेसोला में शिवराज बोले:हमें नंगा-भूखा कहकर गाली देते हैं, कांग्रेस के पास काेई मुद्दा नहीं

बदनावर/भेसोला3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • 16 मिनट के भाषण में 22 बार बोला कमलनाथ पर हमला
  • 11 बार कमलनाथ, 7 बार कमलनाथजी, 3 बार सेठ कमलनाथ और 1 बार सेठजी कहा

तीन साल में सब गरीबों काे कच्ची झोपड़ी की जगह पक्के मकान बनाकर दिए जाएंगे। हमसे पूछते हैं क्या पाप किया था। हमने आदिवासी गरीब बच्चे जो पढ़ने अच्छे थे उनको बाहर पढ़ने भिजवाया। उनको खर्च भी देते थे। कमलनाथजी आपने वह योजना भी बंद कर दी। हमने तय किया था बच्चों को लैपटॉप दूंगा, ताकी उनकी अच्छी पढ़ाई हो सके, सेठ कमलनाथ आपने लैपटॉप देना बंद कर दिया। सेठ कमलनाथ हैं। हम तो भूखे नंगे हैं। हमें तो कांग्रेस नंगा-भूखा, नालायक, जितनी गाली हो सकती है देती है और कोई मुद्दा थोड़ी है।

नर्मदा का दूसरा चरण लाकर इस इलाके का कोई गांव नहीं छोड़ेंगे

यह बात मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने भेसाला में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए कही। दोपहर 2.31 पर भाषण शुरू कर 2.48 बजे खत्म किया। वे सभा में डेढ़ घंटे देरी से पहुंचे। सीएम ने कहा कांग्रेस कहती है शिवराज नारियल लेकर चलता है, तो क्या दारु की बोतल लेकर चलूं। जिसके जो संस्कार हैं वो ही लेकर चलेगा। तुम नारियल कहां से फोड़ते तुमने तो एक धेला नहीं दिया।

हम नर्मदा और माही मैया ला रहे है। सड़कें, पुल-पुलिया, स्कूल अस्पताल बनवा रहे हैं। हम नारियल फोड़ेंगे तुम्हारी किस्मत फूटी थी। आने वाले समय में नर्मदा का दूसरा चरण लाकर इस इलाके का कोई गांव नहीं छोड़ा जाएगा। बदनावर में ढाई हजार करोड़ के विकास किए जा रहे हैं। हैंडपंप का पानी नहीं घर में नल लगाकर टोटी खोलेंगे भरपूर पानी आएगा।

कमलनाथ ने झूठे वादे कर सरकार बना ली: सिंधिया

सिंधिया ने कहा कि सरकार-सरकार में बहुत फर्क होता है। कमलनाथ ने झूठे वादे करके सरकार बना ली। उस सरकार ने कर्जमाफी के नाम पर किसानों को धोखा दिया। ये कमल वाली सरकार है। जिस सरकार ने किसान युवा सहित अन्य वर्गों के साथ गद्दारी की उन्हें सबक सिखाना है। आने वाले दिनों में यह चुनाव मध्यप्रदेश का भविष्य तय करेगा।

सभा को भाजपा प्रत्याशी राजवर्धन सिंह दत्तीगांव, पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री विक्रम वर्मा, झाबुआ सांसद गुमान सिंह डामोर, प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष रंजना बघेल, पूर्व विधायक निर्मला भूरिया, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष राजीव यादव व वेलसिंह भूरिया ने संबोधित किया। मंच पर प्रदेश महामंत्री कविता पाटीदार, विधायक नीना वर्मा, खेमराज पाटीदार, प्रह्लाद सिंह सोलंकी, महेंद्रसिंह चाचू, नागरसिंह चौहान, दिनेश गिरवाल, मोहम्मद शकील खान सहित अन्य माैजूद थे। संचालन जिला महामंत्री मनोज सोमानी ने किया तथा आभार महेंद्र सिंह शक्तावत ने माना।

