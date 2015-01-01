पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बदनावर विधानसभा:पश्चिमी क्षेत्र में दत्तीगांव का दबदबा बरकरार, पटेल के गृहक्षेत्र में लगाई सेंध

बदनावर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दावेदारी करने वाले 15 कांग्रेसी अपने क्षेत्र से भी नहीं दिला पाए लीड

भाजपा के राजवर्धन सिंह दत्तीगांव ने शुरुआत से ही बढ़त बनाई वहीं कांग्रेस के कमल सिंह पटेल पहले रुझान से ही पिछड़ते चले गए। कांग्रेस पश्चिम क्षेत्र में अपनी विजय का दम भर रही थी वहीं से दत्तीगांव ने पछाड़ा। बदनावर नगर में भाजपा के परंपरागत वोट के चलते नगर में 4012 मतों की बढ़त मिली। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पटेल अपने गृह ग्राम कानवन में भी दत्तीगांव से लगभग 586 मतों से पिछड़ गए।

टिकट की मांग करने वाले कांग्रेस के 15 दावेदार अपने गांव से ही कांग्रेस को जीत नहीं दिला पाए। वही भाजपा छोड़ कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए ध्रुव नारायण सिंह बिड़वाल हजारों भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को कांग्रेस में लेकर आए। इनके गांव से भी कांग्रेस 700 से अधिक मतों से हारी। पहली बार में प्रत्याशी चुने गए अभिषेक सिंह राठौर अपने बूथ से तो जीत गए पर काछीबड़ौदा से कांग्रेस को लीड नहीं दिला पाए।

सुबह से ही बदनावर बस स्टैंड पर रुझान शुरू होते ही भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने जश्न मनाया। युवा मोर्चा ने वाहन रैली निकाल मिठाई बांटी। जिला महामंत्री मनोज सोमानी ने नुक्ती बंटवाई। भाजपा से पूर्व सांसद कृष्ण मुरारी मोघे विधानसभा प्रभारी के रूप में कार्य करते हुए अंत तक कार्यकर्ताओं में जोश भरते रहे। वही आदिवासी बाहुल्य विधानसभा होने के कारण कांग्रेस की ओर से प्रभारी बनाए गए पूर्व गृहमंत्री बाला बच्चन खेमा बंदी में लगा हुआ था।

भाजपा की ओर से कविता पाटीदार, राजीव यादव, सोमानी, राजेश अग्रवाल, खेमराज पाटीदार, महेंद्र सिंह शक्तावत, प्रहलाद सिंह सोलंकी, महेंद्र सिंह पिपलीपाड़ा, प्रेमचंद परमार, प्रजेंद्र भट्ट, राजेंद्र सराफ आदि बड़े नेता कार्यकर्ताओं टीम के साथ लगे थे। वहीं कांग्रेस की ओर से पूर्व मंत्री उमंग सिंघार, हनी बघेल, जिलाध्यक्ष बालमुकुंद सिंह गौतम, विधायक प्रताप ग्रेवाल, हीरालाल अलावा, मनोज गौतम, अभिषेक सिंह बना, मनीष बोकड़िया, सुनील सांखला, कैलाश गुप्ता आदि नेताओं की टीम कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ जुटे थे।

आतिशबाजी कर एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाई

डही. कार्यकर्ताओं ने आतिशबाजी कर एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाई। जनपद अध्यक्ष जयदीप पटेल, नप अध्यक्ष कैलाश कन्नौज, उपाध्यक्ष गोपाल माहेश्वरी, मंंडल अध्यक्ष मुकेश बघेल, वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता मोहनसिंह ठाकुर, पार्षद शैलेंद्र सोनी, सौरभ भावसार, टेमरिया सरपंच सबलसिंह अलावा आदि माैजूद थे। उपचुनाव के दौरान डही जनपद अध्यक्ष पटेल ने अपनी टीम के साथ बदनावर के कई ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में जनसंपर्क किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें